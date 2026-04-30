CBS News Sinking Fast In The Ratings Under Pro-Trump Regime

We tried to tell CBS there was simply no audience for another Trump-loving news organization.

Now viewership ratings for the once-respected evening news show are collapsing with staggering speed.

Maybe actual expertise and experience are what viewers still crave. The controversial Free Press founder's editorial direction — marked by flagrant Trump ass-kissing delivered by handpicked anchor Tony Dokoupil — is driving longtime viewers away in unprecedented numbers.

According to media watchdog Status, the damage is undeniable and accelerating.

Nielsen data obtained by the media watchdog demonstrates that during the week beginning April 20, CBS Evening News hit its lowest viewership since Dokoupil took over the broadcast. The program averaged just 3.7 million viewers — "slipping below the once-unthinkable" 4 million threshold. In the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic, the show averaged only 467,000 viewers.

The broadcast has now logged three consecutive weeks under 4 million viewers, a prolonged slump that was once unimaginable, which is doubly bad news for now because summer is when viewership traditionally drops.

According to Status, the problem is not just limited to the evening programming. Status is reporting Gayle King's "CBS Mornings" is also struggling, signaling a network-wide public image problem under Weiss's leadership. The show posted its worst ratings on record in the first quarter of 2026 and saw its lowest-rated April on record in both total audience and the 25-54 demographic.

I am very sad! CBS News was a respected and popular news source.Maybe nepo babies should not design it around the ravings and whims of a cuckoo old man.