Another Prominent Journalist Jumps Off The Sinking CBS Titanic

The good ones just can't stand working for a place where pleasing Trump is the standard for reporting.
By Susie MadrakMarch 10, 2026

CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane announced he was leaving the network on Monday, telling co-workers he was looking “forward to some independence” for his work.

“To my incredible colleagues at CBS: I want to personally let you know that my work will soon no longer appear on CBS News,” announced MacFarlane in a memo to colleagues. “This is my decision, and I appreciate the bosses at CBS for understanding it.”

Smart move. As my Irish nana used to say, "Don't piss in the well, you may need to drink from it later."

The note continued:

I will always value the opportunity I had to work alongside the talented and committed professionals here. I’m proud to have had the words ‘CBS correspondent’ next to my name – always will be.

For the next phase of my career, I look forward to some independence and finding new spaces to share my work in line with my personal goals. I thank you all. The work will not stop, and I’ll always be a call away

According to other employees, MacFarlane was furious over the network's "both sides" coverage of Jan. 6.

https://bsky.app/profile/jayrosen.bsky.social/post/3mgo4wbhllk2q

Scott MacFarlane has also been posting to his YouTube page and social media accounts more frequently in recent weeks with his own independent reporting on January 6 and the Epstein files, setting the stage for his departure from CBS News.

www.youtube.com/@ScottMacFar...

Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2026-03-09T16:19:10.182Z

All one needs to know about why Scott MacFarlane -- one the of the network's most high-profile and respected correspondents -- left CBS News is spelled out in this tweet of his in January, where he unsubtly calls out his network for not airing his J6 deep-dive report.

It aired, instead, on the BBC.

Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2026-03-09T16:08:25.452Z

