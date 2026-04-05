Vance's Catholicism Book Cover Features Methodist Church

J.D. Vance has an I-Wanna-Be-President memoir coming out that he claims is his “full story” about “my personal journey and how I found my way back to faith.” He is referring to a Catholic faith. Yet the church on his book cover, which he also featured prominently in a Xitter post, is a United Methodist church..

The church is a popular stock photograph of Mount Zion Church in Elk Creek, Virginia, The Daily Beast noted. It has an average Sunday attendance of 17. According to a church regular and its recently-retired pastor, each of whom spoke to The Washington Post, Vance has never attended services there. The book traces Vance’s path from “loose evangelicalism to teenage Pentecostalism to atheism to Catholicism,” The Post reported. In other words, Methodism was nowhere on Vance’s journey.

Vance’s publisher defended the photo to The Post, saying, “The church comes from the part of the country where Vice President Vance grew up.”

Not exactly. The Post notes that Elk Creek, Virginia is “some 200 miles from where the vice president’s family lives in eastern Kentucky and 360 miles from his high school in Ohio.”

The Daily Beast theorizes that the photogenic image of a Protestant church could be an attempt to reach the evangelical MAGA base Vance will court when he runs for president. I don’t know if that is the case but I do know that Vance, who once called Trump “America’s Hitler” and admitted to being willing to lie for the sake of getting elected as Trump’s running mate, is just that cynical and conniving,

Too bad it wasn’t a photo of a couch!