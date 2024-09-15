JD Vance Admits Trump Lied About Migrants Eating Pets

Republican Vice president candidate JD Vance told CNN's Dana Bash that Trump and his campaign have been lying about Haitian migrants eating cats and dogs.

Wow.

Trump yelling about Haitians eating the cats and the dogs in Springfield at the presidential debate has become a national joke since it had already been exposed as a fraud perpetrated by the MAGA cult.

Dana Bash was stunned.

BASH: He just said, Haitians are eating dogs and cats. Can you affirmatively say now that that is a rumor that has no basis with evidence?

VANCE: Dana, the evidence is the firsthand account of my constituents who are telling me that this happened. And by the way, I've been trying to talk about the problems in Springfield for months, and the American media ignored it. There was a congressional hearing just last week of angel moms who lost children because Kamala Harris let criminal migrants into this country who then murdered their children.

The American media totally ignored this stuff until Donald Trump and I started talking about cat memes.

If I have to, if I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that's what I'm gonna do, Dana, because you guys are completely letting Kamala Harris coast.

You had one interview with her. You talk about pushing back against me, Dana. You didn't push back against the fact that she cast the deciding vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, which is why a lot of Americans can't afford food and housing.

We ought to be talking about public policy.

BASH: Sorry, you just said that you're creating the story.

VANCE: What's that, Dana?

BASH: You just said that this is a story that you created. So that eating dogs and casting is not accurate.

VANCE: We are creating, we are, Dana, it comes from firsthand accounts from my constituents. I say that we're creating a story, meaning we're creating the American media focusing on it.

I didn't create 20,000 illegal migrants coming into Springfield thanks to Kamala Harris's policies. Her policies did that, but yes, we created the actual focus that allowed the American media to talk about this story and the suffering caused by Kamala Harris's policies.