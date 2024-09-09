MAGA Conspiracy Debunked: Haitians Aren't Stealing Pets And Eating Cats

All it takes is a fourth-hand rumor to create a feeding frenzy on the right wing social media sites and their MAGA propaganda platforms.

Remember the great MAGA conspiracy that teachers were putting litter boxes in their classrooms so children who identify as animals can use them instead of a restroom?

Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc went down in flames when he refused to admit this was a hoax.

A Facebook post started this avalanche of lunacy that

the Springfield police debunked. They said they have no reports of any behavior like the psychos are coalescing around.

Newsmax claims they are investigating after a guest described it like this: (See above video)

GILLIAM: ....the federal government, like in Ohio, where they have an unbelievable large amount of migrants there from Haiti, I believe it is, they are having unbelievably strange crimes, people killing their cats and cooking them, going into the local parks and killing ducks and eating them right in front of people. You're having these types of crimes where people can't even live a normal life because half of their town are now migrants. We're talking 20,000 or more. NEWSMAX: There's been some videos circulating online. Newsmax is working to confirm any additional details. We would keep our viewers updated if that comes to light.

MAGA will say anything to smear all migrants. Now including petabalism. (My new word)

What is it with MAGA and cats?

People hunt ducks so I can believe ducks. But Haitian cuisine does not include cats. Spreading this kind of rumor without any sourcing, they might as well be writing for Der Sturmer. https://t.co/ugJOsT8Q2u — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 7, 2024

No shame. No integrity. No solutions. A true Trump Republican, and a traitor to the people he is sworn and paid to serve. — Jonathan Greenberg (@JournalistJG) September 9, 2024

In case you were wondering who it was who used his account and algorithm to amplify the hoax to help Trump, it was Leon. It’s always Leon. pic.twitter.com/4Ee10B4lH2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 9, 2024

Vote Trump 2024 to save me from being eaten. pic.twitter.com/ENTqBo21mq — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 9, 2024

told him he’s so cute i could eat him up pic.twitter.com/rYGCtreRi6 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 9, 2024

The Springfield Police Division said Monday morning they have received no reports related to pets being stolen and eaten.A social media post originally from a Springfield Facebook group went viral nationally in recent days. The original poster did not cite first-hand knowledge of an incident. Instead they claimed that their neighbor’s daughter’s friend had lost her cat and found it hanging from a branch at a Haitian neighbor’s home being carved up to be eaten.

And here's JD Vance to light a bigger fire.

Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio.



Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn't be in this country. Where is our border czar? pic.twitter.com/rf0EDIeI5i — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 9, 2024

And Russian tool Benny Johnson: