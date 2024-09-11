The Moment That Will Live On In Debate Infamy For Trump

Depending on QAnon conspiracies only works for Trump at his campaign rallies.
By John AmatoSeptember 11, 2024

We may be able to point to this moment in Tuesday's debate as the moment he lost the 2024 election.

Trump: In Springfield, they're eating the dogs, the people that came in.

They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what's happening in our country.

HOST: I just wanna clarify here, you bring up Springfield, Ohio, and ABC News did reach out to the city manager there. He told us there had been no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured, or abused by individuals within the immigrant community.

TRUMP: All this- Well, I've seen people on television.

Let me just say here, this is the - The people on television say my dog was taken and used for food.

So maybe he said that, and maybe that's a good thing to say for a city manager.

HOST: I'm not taking this from television. I'm taking it from the city manager.

TRUMP: But the people on television - My dog was eaten by the people that went there.

HOST: Again, the Springfield city manager says there's no evidence of that.

This is the worst moment in the history of modern presidential debates.

Even Erick Erickson noticed.

