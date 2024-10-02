Debate Highlight: JD Vance Admits He Lied

During last night's debate, Tim Walz called out JD Vance for slandering Haitian immigrants in Ohio.

Vance's continuous lies against these migrants are more than merely morally repugnant. He is inciting violence against his own constituents.

Vance responded by pretending the Haitians were using an obscure law to "go online and gain legal status."

As the discussion ended, Margaret Brennan interjected a much-needed fact, which caused Vance to admit he was lying.

WALZ: I don't talk about my faith a lot, but Matthew 25:40 talks about to the least amongst us, you do unto me. I think that's true of most Americans. They simply want order to it. This bill does it, it's funded, it's supported by the people who do it, and it lets us keep our dignity about how we treat other people. BRENNAN: Thank you, Governor. And just to clarify for our viewers, Springfield, Ohio does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status, temporary protected. Thank you, Senator. We have so much to get to. VANCE: I think it's important -- Margaret, the rules were that you're not going to fact check. And since you're fact checking me, I think it's important to say what's actually going on.



So there's an application called the CBP1 app where you can go on as an illegal migrant, apply for asylum, or apply for parole and be granted legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open border wand. That is not a person coming in, applying for a green card and waiting for 10 years. That is the facilitation of illegal immigration, Margaret. BRENNAN: Thank you, Senator, for describing the legal process. WALZ: Those laws have been on the books since 1990. BRENNAN: Thank you, gentlemen. BRENNAN: Gentlemen, the audience can't hear you because your mics are cut. We have so much we want to get to. Thank you for explaining the legal process. Nora.

Whining about being fact-checked was not helpful for Vance, especially when his whine exposed his lie.

The MAGA base will flip out on the moderators as they always do, but to voters you are trying to reach, it's not a good look.

Why are conservatives mad over fact checking? Don't they want to always tell the truth? /snark.