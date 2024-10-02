Vance Blames Media For *Making Him* Call Trump's Economy A Failure

While running for US Senate in the 2022 election, JD Vance attacked Trump's failed economic agenda. There's a documented record of this, including an email he wrote in 2020.

These days, Vance blames his former criticism of Trump on "being hoodwinked by the media." He claims he wasn't actually critical of Trump, he was simply guilty of believing "fabricated stories" in the news.

Guess the Yale graduate is lacking basic discernment? If Vance actually was "hoodwinked," that would be a red flag about himself, but we know he lied. That's an entirely different red flag.

This was another remarkable moment from Tuesday night's debate.

BRENNAN: Senator Vance, in 2016, you called your running mate, Donald Trump, unfit for the nation's highest office, and you said he could be America's Hitler. I know you've said, you've been asked many times, and you've said you regret those comments and explained you then voted for Donald Trump in 2020. But the Washington Post reported new messages last week in which you also disparaged Trump's economic record while he was president, writing to someone in 2020, quote, Trump thoroughly failed to deliver his economic populism. You're now his running mate, and you've shifted many of your policy stances to align with his. If you become vice president, why should Americans trust that you will give Donald Trump the advice he needs to hear and not just the advice he wants to hear? You have two minutes. VANCE: Well, first of all, Margaret, because I've always been open. And sometimes, of course, I've disagreed with the president, but I've also been extremely open about the fact that I was wrong about Donald Trump. I was wrong, first of all, because I believed some of the media stories that turned out to be dishonest fabrications of his record.

How can Vance stand there and claim the media lied about Trump's failed economic policies when he was part of the media for a time?

Didn't he take 5 seconds to fact-check something he planned to bash Trump with in an email? It wasn't an off-the-cuff remark.

He offered no proof that the reports that "confused him" were dishonest fabrications of his record.

He's a liar.