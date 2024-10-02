Fox News Surprise! Diner Patron Says Vance 'Lied Throughout' Debate

Fox News's Fox and Friends has been using "local diners filled with Republicans" for propaganda purposes. These skits pretend that "average Americans" uniformly support the MAGA cult.

This morning, Lawrence Jones visited the Steak ‘N Egger in Muskegon, Michigan, where almost all of the patrons were Republicans. But one person valiantly raised her hand to disagree with the rabble around her,

I was surprised that Jones called on her to offer an opinion since Fox generally mutes dissenting views as much as possible.

JONES: So tell me, you said that you believe that Walz won the debate. Why do you think he did such a great job?” WOMEN: Because he’s very articulate. He knows his facts. J.D. Vance totally switched the script last night. He told untruths. He just, he flipped the switch.



He lied throughout the whole entire debate last night. What he said was untrue. His stance on abortion, his stance on housing, his stance on the finance, everything was not true.

JONES: Why do you think most people, when you look at the independents... and even some Democrats, still say J.D. Vance won the debate last night? WOMEN: “I think it is because he has had more experience on the public stage and in debating. And Tim Walz is just your guy next door.”

JD Vance proved that he is a slick liar. He refused to answer any questions put to him by the moderators. That's what doing a ton of right-wing media and rallies can do against an opponent who, just a few months ago, hadn't been part of the presidential campaign.

Many voters didn't buy his Ivy League act. The height of hypocrisy was when he claimed that Donald Trump saved Obamacare. In reality, Trump tried to destroy it repeatedly and was thwarted by the late John McCain.