Don Trump Jr. Uses 911 Call About Geese To Claim Haitians Are Eating Pets

During today's program, Charlie Kirk claimed he had proof to back up Trump's insane rantings from the debate about immigrants are eating pet dogs and now geese.

Kirk played recently obtained audio of a 911 call from a man claiming he saw four Haitian immigrants leaving a park with geese in their hands. The police report was filed. The man said he was close enough to hear their creole accent to identify them as Haitians, but couldn't get any photos or license plate numbers. Sure thing.

Don Trump Junior joined the MAGA circus to discuss. Kirk played a snippet of audio and claimed Haitians are decapitating geese.

In the entire 911 call, there is no mention of murders or decapitations. Only a possible theft.

"The media says that it's not proven," Kirk said, "Well, here is the 911 call you talked about, the 911 call about Haitians decapitating geese."

MAN: I got a question. This is a non-emergency line, correct? 911: Yes, it is. MAN: I see a group of Haitian people. There was about four of them. They all had geese in their hand. There was about four of them. There was two men, two women. 911: How many geese did they have? MAN: They each had one.

"I mean, Don, this is happening frequently," Kirk said.

The man never said geese were being murdered, eaten or decapitated.

TRUMP Jr: Think about that. But again, let's make it clear that call, Charlie, that's August 26th. Okay, this outrage cycle that the media thing is a figment of our imagination and isn't really happening started like three days ago, okay? August 26th, that's two weeks ago, more, okay? This has been going on. It's going on. Of course, the media is gonna cover it. They're gonna try to pretend that you cover it up. They're gonna try to pretend that it's not happening.

A police report was filed, but no evidence that a crime was committed has been found. And no geese barbecue pits or cat and dog skewers were found at the park.

Don Trump Junior claims crimes like this (Geese theft) are plaguing the country.

TRUMP JR: It's disgusting, and it should not be happening in America. It shouldn't be happening anywhere else in the civilized world, but that's the reality, okay? You look at Haiti, you look at the demographic makeup, you look at the average IQ. If you import the third world into your country, you are going to become the third world. That's just basic. Like, it's not racist, that's just fact.

No, fuck-face. You are racist. Haitians are not illiterate, pet eating zombies. They are human beings. By the way, their are approximately 11 million Haitians. Even if we imported their entire country into 330 million Americans, it would do nothing to turn us, as you say, into a third world country.

"Third world country" is also another code word for White Replacement Theory.

A short 911 call detailing nothing and alluding to two men and two woman who were possibly Haitian. That's the proof to the MAGA cult that Haitian migrants are stealing your cats and dogs, killing your pets and eating them.

All the MAGA cult ever needs is the hint of a crime and they run wild, like rabid boars.