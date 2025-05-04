JD Vance Gives Dumbest Answer Ever When Asked About AI Image Of Trump As Pope

How do those boots taste, JD?
JD Vance Gives Dumbest Answer Ever When Asked About AI Image Of Trump As Pope
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardMay 4, 2025

Vice-President JD Vance, a Catholic, was asked on Xitter by Bill Kristol if he's "fine with this disrespect and mocking" of the Pope while reposting the appalling image from the White House's official account displaying an AI image depicting Trump as the Pope, just two weeks after Pope Francis's death while Catholics are in mourning.

Vance said he's “fine with people telling jokes," adding that he's "not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen." And that's odd since his boss wants to invade Greenland and Canada while backing Putin's grotesquely bloody invasion of Ukraine. He's also OK with gun violence in the U.S.

Kristol replied:

The backlash was swift.

And JD Vance killed the Pope. We can make jokes, too, you blasphemous couch-fucking bootlicker. Oh, look, Lindsey Graham weighed in as well.

The entire Republican party is fucked up beyond belief. Maybe the GOP needs an exorcism.

