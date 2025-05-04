JD Vance Gives Dumbest Answer Ever When Asked About AI Image Of Trump As Pope

Vice-President JD Vance, a Catholic, was asked on Xitter by Bill Kristol if he's "fine with this disrespect and mocking" of the Pope while reposting the appalling image from the White House's official account displaying an AI image depicting Trump as the Pope, just two weeks after Pope Francis's death while Catholics are in mourning.

Vance said he's “fine with people telling jokes," adding that he's "not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen." And that's odd since his boss wants to invade Greenland and Canada while backing Putin's grotesquely bloody invasion of Ukraine. He's also OK with gun violence in the U.S.

Kristol replied:

And I'm fine with people who do really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another, and with people who don't support the AfD. https://t.co/fVzL83Rasd — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 4, 2025

The backlash was swift.

We just buried our pope.



Why do you let the president of the United States mocked our share faith in Jesus Christ and his vicar on Earth?



Will you stop cowering and stand up for us once? https://t.co/afODtQsHhf — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) May 3, 2025

Guy who totes REALLY cares about people being killed in war https://t.co/jXKKbXlwUG pic.twitter.com/CtfTa1OL0S — grace ⭐️⭐️ (@__quack) May 4, 2025

Imagine if Barack Obama posted an AI generated image of himself as pope, a week after the Pope had died?

I don’t think you’d find that very funny or consider it “A Joke”



The only joke the world sees at the moment… is this abomination of an administration, doing stupid shit. https://t.co/9FICpyELsl — M-A.Stay’Legit™️🇨🇦 (@BagdMilkSoWhat) May 3, 2025

[Kouote] Is this you, telling the Olympics ceremony in Paris was a slap in the face of Christians at the @fullsendpodcast? Or a Doppelgänger? #DoubleStandard.https://t.co/6At2QT3IKJ https://t.co/wdgajshcjp — [Enikao] ✏️ (@eni_kao) May 4, 2025

It's not funny. It's offensive to #Catholics who are grieving the loss of #Pope Francis. If you were a decent person instead of a Trump sycophant, you'd call it out, @JDVance. Also, the fact that your admin is denouncing discrimination against Christians speaks to your hypocrisy. https://t.co/bIQCq0az5U — ThatDarnShrink🐈 (@that_darn) May 3, 2025

JD Vance and Donald Trump both *supported* the Iraq War.



I’m not criticizing them for that of course, but come on. https://t.co/5D4oIPUbR3 — Derek Pederson 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@DerekPederson3) May 3, 2025

Damn I can’t remember which party voted to invade Iraq and called the other party anti-american pussies for saying we shouldn’t https://t.co/ZX7PuKMUnv — Vik von Lustig (@realcountlustig) May 4, 2025

Yes @BillKristol - JD Vance would prefer to kill his countrymen through lax guns laws, vaccine disinformation, and eliminating healthcare research. It’s the American way. https://t.co/sQqETdL4QU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 4, 2025

And JD Vance killed the Pope. We can make jokes, too, you blasphemous couch-fucking bootlicker. Oh, look, Lindsey Graham weighed in as well.

Seeing is believing! A picture is worth a thousand words….



Glad to report there is very positive reception and strong momentum for President Trump to be the next Pope. But I will be first to admit there has been some resistance!



Must keep your head down and plow forward —… https://t.co/nH76fD9yUR — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2025

The entire Republican party is fucked up beyond belief. Maybe the GOP needs an exorcism.