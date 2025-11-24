JD Vance’s Top Donor Suggests Pope Leo XIV Is Antichrist

Via Christopher Hale, author of the newsletter "Letters From Leo":

Three weeks ago, a series of leaked recordings and transcripts from a private lecture series in San Francisco began circulating. They included comments from tech billionaire Peter Thiel — the most important political patron of Vice President JD Vance and one of the wealthiest, most influential minds in Silicon Valley.

In these lectures, Thiel doesn’t just flirt with the apocalyptic. He goes all in — openly discussing the Antichrist, naming Pope Leo XIV as a potential manifestation of that figure, and, most disturbingly, advising JD Vance to ignore the pope on moral matters altogether.

Let that sink in: the main backer of the likely GOP nominee for president is accusing the Bishop of Rome of being an agent of the end times — and telling Vice President Vance to disregard the pope’s moral guidance.