JD Vance’s Top Donor Suggests Pope Leo XIV Is Antichrist

In a leaked lecture, Peter Thiel says he’s urged Vance to ignore the pope on moral questions, like immigration— and simply pray for him. Because Peter Thiel knows so much more about religion than the Pope.
By Susie MadrakNovember 24, 2025

Via Christopher Hale, author of the newsletter "Letters From Leo":

Three weeks ago, a series of leaked recordings and transcripts from a private lecture series in San Francisco began circulating. They included comments from tech billionaire Peter Thiel — the most important political patron of Vice President JD Vance and one of the wealthiest, most influential minds in Silicon Valley.

In these lectures, Thiel doesn’t just flirt with the apocalyptic. He goes all in — openly discussing the Antichrist, naming Pope Leo XIV as a potential manifestation of that figure, and, most disturbingly, advising JD Vance to ignore the pope on moral matters altogether.

Let that sink in: the main backer of the likely GOP nominee for president is accusing the Bishop of Rome of being an agent of the end times — and telling Vice President Vance to disregard the pope’s moral guidance.

Which made me think of this:

Vladimir Putin personally oversaw a resource heavy operation to influence and or recruit Peter Thiel over a period of over a decade. In the end, Putin deemed the operation a success. When Thiel was recruited, he became pro-Russia and anti-Ukraine in their conflict. And instantly, so did JD Vance.

Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 2025-11-22T22:26:19.115Z

The Metropolitan of the Russian Orthodox Church is a puppet of Vladimir Putin not a legitimate Orthodox priest even. He hates the Ukranian Orthodox Church.

PetkittybiteTrump (@simonsmom.bsky.social) 2025-09-15T20:58:25.500Z

⚡️ A delegation tied to the pro-war Russian Orthodox Church is now lobbying in Washington.

US lawmakers warn the church has acted as a Kremlin propaganda arm, with Patriarch Kirill blessing Russia’s war and expanding Moscow’s influence abroad.

UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) 2025-11-18T19:08:00.839Z

And that leads me to this:

www.bbc.com/news/article...

Susie Madrak Ω (@susiemadrak.bsky.social) 2025-11-24T03:24:39.931Z

Interesting.

