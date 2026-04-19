Donald's Pope Lies Are A One-Way Ticket To Hell

CNN's Kaitlan Collins questioned Trump about his feud with Pope Leo XIV. Like a little boy trying to stay out of trouble, Trump kept making up bullshit about the pope:

No, no, I don't. I have to do what's right. The Pope has to understand that. Very simple. I have nothing against the Pope. His brother's MAGA all the way. I like his brother Louis. I'm not fighting with him. The Pope made a statement. He says Iran can have a nuclear weapon. I say Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. And if the Pope looked at the 42,000 people that were killed over the last two or three months as a protester with no weapons, no nothing. I mean, you take a look at that so I can disagree with the Pope. I have a right to disagree. I have a right to disagree with the Pope.

As Collins points out, the Pope made no such statement.

It's not surprising that Trump would lie about something as simple as disagreeing with someone. Trump hasn't told the truth since he first took breath. It's second nature to him. Besides, it's not like Trump isn't going to burn in Hell anyway.