Kevin O'Leary Mocked After He Accuses Opponents Of Being Funded By China

When O'Leary went on "Mornings with Maria" earlier this week on Fox, he did so with the intention of going after opponents of the ginormous data center he's a part of.

In the video above and on their Substack, Mr. Wonderful Discovers Local Utah Cells, O'Leary gets his ass handed to him.

Source: Fox 13, Salt Lake City



BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Kevin O'Leary, an investor in the proposed 40,000-acre Stratos data center campus in Box Elder County, accused two Utah groups opposing the project of being funded by the Chinese government.

O'Leary made the accusation on Fox News, targeting Alliance for a Better Utah and Elevate Strategies.

"Who would want us to stop building our electrical grid? Who would want to stop us from having the computing capacity to develop AI? Which adversary would want that? There's only one. It's China." O'Leary said.

In a social media exchange, Gabi Finlayson of Elevate Strategies pushed back on the claim.

"If we were Chinese operatives, we would be the worst operatives in the entire world. Someone alert Beijing that the payment portal to Jackie and I's Amex bills is somehow broken," Finlayson said.

Elizabeth Hutchings of Alliance for a Better Utah also denied the accusation.

When asked by FOX 13 News Anchor Bob Evans if Alliance for a Better Utah is funded by the Chinese government, Hutchings said, “No. I, would probably get paid a lot more if I was. I would hope if I were doing some foreign international espionage, but no, we are not. We're funded by a lot of grassroots donors, and a lot of people from around Utah that believe in what we do, and that's as simple as that."

In the social media exchange, Finlayson and colleague Jackie Morgan responded directly to O'Leary.

"You know, it's not every day you get called out by first and last name on Fox News by a Canadian billionaire trying to ruin my state, but here we are. Kevin, are you OK? But after sitting with this for a moment, we decided to take it as a compliment because, first of all, how are these men scared of us? Have you met us?" Finlayson said.