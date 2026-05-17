Tarlov: 'The Idea Of The Trump Administration Rooting Out Fraud Is Utterly Laughable'

Jessica Tarlov cohorts on this Friday's The Five did their best to shut her down when she rightfully pointed out that there's a "for sale" sign on the White House right now. The discussion about JD Vance's joke of a so-called fraud task force went off the rails when Tarlov pointed out the fact that Trump and his cronies have been lining their pockets to the tune of billions since Trump resumed office.

TARLOV: No, everyone was pro-DOGE until they saw that they were just removing inspectors general who were investigating Elon Musk, for instance, or cutting civil service jobs that you then had to reinstate because that's how the government actually runs.

The idea of the Trump administration rooting out fraud is utterly laughable when you look at how much they are profiting off of their positions and off of the American people.

Trump literally said, "I don't think about the financial situation. I don't think about anybody." That will be in all of the ads.

BREAM: But wait a minute — let's give some context to that, because he was asked about the war, and he said his goal was making sure they don't have a nuclear weapon.

TARLOV: Right. And then people heard that because they don't like this war. They don't think he's listening to them. They don't think he cares about their cost of living. So they heard the part where he says they can't have a nuclear weapon — and also, "I don't care how it's hitting you at home. I don't care about your gas prices. I don't care about how much you're..."

GUTFELD: That's not what he said.

BREAM: That's not what he said.

GUTFELD: That's not what he said! That's what you heard — it's not what he said.

TARLOV: You have to talk about how much money Trump and his family and cronies are making off of the office. That's what — you say...

GUTFELD: You're going way out of bounds here.

TARLOV: And it all connects. If you're talking about fraud, you're talking about Donald Trump commuting sentences and pardoning people who committed billions of dollars in Medicare fraud — like Philip Esformes.

GUTFELD: That's not the fraud you were talking about. You were talking about China.

TARLOV: Yes, that's why he was convicted. Let's not — you talk about Donald Trump. He made $3 billion last year. He moved up $118 million...

GUTFELD: He made less money this year than he did when he was out of office.

TARLOV: He's the president. You're supposed to...

GUTFELD: Not make any money? (crosstalk) He was a billionaire and a businessman before he was president, unlike Obama.

TARLOV: He's looking to sell us out to the highest bidder. There is a "for sale" sign on the White House — the crypto scam—

BREAM: No, no, no.

TARLOV: — this is part of it when you hear that.

BREAM: What the Vice President was talking about yesterday was that we can work with states — work with Democratic governors and others — to go after fraud, because everybody agrees there is fraud within the system, and getting it under control would save everybody money.

TARLOV: But my point—

BREAM: So I think we need to talk about that.

TARLOV: Fine, I'm good with that. I said that. I said Tim Walz was in trouble for this. You should weed out fraud. But we just saw that Donald Trump in Q1 made at least $220 million in stock purchases — Paramount, Netflix, Warner Brothers, Palantir.

WATTERS: So did I. Everyone's buying those stocks!

TARLOV: He is in control of policy. He should not be able to do that. You want to talk about Nancy Pelosi's Talenti gelato drawer, and you don't care what's going on here?

BREAM: I think it's important to point out also that they cannot get this stuff passed on Capitol Hill. People show up — Shannon, you said, "Oh, that's a good point."

WATTERS: No, that's not what I said.

BREAM: But can we also talk about the fact that Capitol Hill cannot get it together on insider stock trading and all that? So many of them show up there...

TARLOV: He's the first president to do this.

BREAM: ...and they're thousandaires and they leave as millionaires, on a salary that doesn't make a lot of sense.

TARLOV: $3 billion in a year.