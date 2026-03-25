Who Moved $1.5B In Oil Futures On Info Only Trump Knew?

Here we go again with the insider trading and just open graft and corruption from this administration. Someone's getting filthy rich from TACO boy's announcement on Iran this week.

Treason in the Futures Markets:

Over the weekend Donald Trump threatened dire vengeance on Iran unless its government opened the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, a deadline that would expire Monday evening in Washington. Specifically, he announced that the U.S. would begin bombing power plants — plants that supply electricity to Iran’s civilian population — unless the Strait was cleared. But at 7:05 AM Monday Trump called the whole thing off — for five days, he said, but many people are assuming that the threatened action, which would have been a massive war crime, is now off the table. [...] The answer is, the person or people who bought large quantities of stock market futures and sold large quantities of oil futures around 15 minutes before Trump’s announcement.

As Krugman discussed, here's more on that from CNBC

S&P 500 futures and oil futures flashed an unusual burst of activity early Monday minutes before a market-moving social media post from President Donald Trump. At around 6:50 a.m. in New York, S&P 500 e-Mini futures trading on the CME recorded a sharp and isolated jump in volume, breaking from an otherwise subdued premarket backdrop. With thin liquidity typical of early trading hours, the sudden burst stood out as one of the largest volume moments of the session up to that point. A similar pattern was observed in oil markets. West Texas Intermediate May futures also saw a noticeable pickup in trading activity at roughly the same time, with a distinct volume spike interrupting otherwise quiet conditions Roughly 15 minutes later, at 7:05 a.m., Trump said on Truth Social that the U.S. and Iran had held talks and that he was halting planned strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure. That announcement prompted an instant rally in risk assets, with S&P 500 futures soaring more than 2.5% before the opening bell. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped nearly 6% following the announcement.:

The list of potential names is short. Of course, Trump is making sure this doesn't get investigated on a federal level:

The SEC blocked a member of the enforcement division from investigating Trump’s family over insider trading.



They’ve resigned in protest. https://t.co/fqy07YGR99 — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) March 23, 2026

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 SEC Enforcement Director Margaret Ryan who resigned last week, reportedly fought with agency bosses after calling for investigation into Trump family's misconduct. pic.twitter.com/MivsKrDjBW — Coinvo (@Coinvo) March 23, 2026

Hopefully we'll see people from state government step up in the immediate future instead until we're rid of these menaces and their enablers.

Jessica Tarlov brought up the corruption on Fox this Monday, and of course was brushed off by her cohost Greg Gutfeld, who gave some smarmy reply about Democrats being the only ones doing insider trading. He also told her she was getting too deep "into the weeds" when she started discussing all of the other things going wrong for Trump on Iran as well, so don't expect any of this to stick over on Fox or right wing land. They'll never hold this blatantly corrupt administration accountable for anything.