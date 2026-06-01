Oof: Trump Self-Naming Buildings Polls Worse Than Moon Landing Conspiracy

CNN's Harry Enten dropped a brutal stat that should come with a warning label: fewer Americans think it's acceptable to put Trump's name on government buildings than believe the Earth is flat or that the moon landing was fake.

So to recap: the flat-earthers and the "we filmed it in a studio" crowd are more mainstream than "yeah, slap his name on the post office." That's a deeply specific group of people to lose a popularity contest to, and yet here we are. The naming rights campaign is going so well!

Trump getting out-polled by the tin foil hat brigade is a pretty remarkable achievement.

"Naming government buildings after Trump, acceptable right now, as he is president of the United States of America," Enten said. "Just 9%. Just 9%. Literally, you can put it on your two hands. When you can put something on your two hands, you know it's a very small section of the public."

"My little footnote on here includes just 17% of Republicans. 50% say not acceptable at all, the clear plurality here," he continued. "And then you get this additional 21% who say, you know what? It's OK to put President Trump's name on government buildings, but only after he leaves office."

"The bottom line is this, greatly unpopular, President Trump or the government putting his name on government buildings," the date analyst said. "I think the American people are standing up and applauding the fact that Trump is leaving this aside, because the American people, simply put, are not with it."

"OK, Americans who believe it's OK right now to name government buildings for Trump, just 9% to put them in some perspective," he continued. "10% of Americans believe that the Earth is flat. And 12% of Americans think that the moon landing was faked, which, of course, it was not. And, of course, the Earth is actually round."

"So fewer Americans think it's acceptable right now to put President Trump's name on government buildings than believe two conspiracy theories, either the Earth is flat or the moon landing was fake," he explained. "And when you're lower than that, you know that you're doing something quite, quite unpopular, which, again, I'm going to pull out another quote, Siskel and Ebert, two thumbs up the American people are giving right now to the idea that President Trump is just going to walk away from this Kennedy Center fight."

"Of course, right now, what we're talking about is President Trump getting record-low ratings on inflation, not just for himself, but for any president," he said. "Trump on issues facing most Americans. Focused enough, just 29%, just one in three Americans say that President Trump is focused enough on the issues facing most Americans. The clear majority, the super majority, more than two in three, 68% say no, he's not focused enough."

"And that is why his approval rating has been falling in the 30s in multiple polls, because he's focused on the wrong issues," he added. "He's focused on putting his name on the government buildings."

While Americans are facing skyrocketing health care costs, inflation, gas prices, and grocery prices, Trump is laser-focused on naming government buildings after himself. Trump launched a lengthy Truth Social post to rage-quit the Kennedy Center after a judge ordered him to remove his name from the signage within two weeks. Yeah, and nothing about grocery costs or any other issues that average Americans are facing under his presidency

Over the weekend, Trump praised Enten, calling him "legit."

Trump: "Did you see CNN did a poll on me and I was 100% with MAGA? They couldn't believe it. Harry Enten. He's legit. He gives me a lot of good polls." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-31T01:27:11.905Z

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