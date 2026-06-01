Defense Act Includes Plan To Integrate U.S. Military With Israel's

When I first read this last week, I couldn't quite believe it. Republicans think America's defense should be even more closely interlocked with Bibi Netanyahu?

Buried deep in the House's version of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act released last week is section 224, entitled “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.” The provision would arguably do more to intertwine the U.S. military with the Israeli military than the $200 billion (inflation adjusted) in military assistance Israel has received from the U.S. since its founding in 1948, according to Ben Freeman at Responsible Statecraft.

Section 224 lays the groundwork for bilateral research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, licensing agreements, and seemingly every manner of U.S.-Israeli military-industrial complex cooperation. The U.S. and Israel already work together heavily on missile defense, but this provision would greatly expand coordination to seemingly every area of defense tech, including AI, quantum, autonomous systems, directed energy, cyber, biotech, and many more. It also proposes “network integration” and “data fusion.” In other words, the U.S. military’s data could soon be the Israeli military’s data.

Section 224 would fuse the U.S. and Israeli defense sectors in multiple areas vital to the battlefields of the future, like autonomous systems and cyber. It would also bring extraordinary Israeli influence to the U.S. beyond what it already has through the Israel lobby and its robust network of social media influencers. It would give the Israeli government the opportunity to greatly expand one of the most powerful levers of influence in U.S. politics: jobs in the U.S. By expanding or starting new co-production facilities like it already has in Mississippi and Arkansas, the Israeli government could boast of providing jobs on U.S. soil, thereby securing allies among members of Congress who represent the districts where those jobs lie.

US Congress moves to deepen military ties with Israel: Why it matters https://aje.news/a64zuo — Al Jazeera English (@aljazeera.com) 2026-05-31T19:00:05.507Z