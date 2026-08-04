Did Lindsey Graham's Sister Just Break Up With Donald Trump?

Over the weekend, Republican South Carolina Senator Darline Graham Nordone sat down with former South Carolina GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy on Fox News, where the pair spoke about what her priorities will look like should she secure a victory in November's midterm election.

Graham Nordone, who was chosen by state leadership to fill the vacancy left behind by her brother, Lindsey Graham, after he very suddenly kicked the bucket last month, insisted that her "first priority" will be to "fight for South Carolina and… help President Trump achieve his agenda."

"Lindsey was focused on national security, and I know that’s important, but I will probably be focused more on affordability and what matters to families in South Carolina, struggling families," Darline told Gowdy.

"I know what it is to struggle, and living paycheck to paycheck," she said as she recalled the difficult childhood she and her brother Lindsey suffered after both of their parents died when she was just a child.

All of that sounds perfectly well and normal at first glance -- the very same stereotypical false promises any good Republican makes as they look you in the face and swear to make things all better before they head on up to Capitol Hill and vote to make things worse.

But one particular word used by Graham Nordone is likely to irritate the very many she's vowing to "help."

Lindsey's sister specifically cited "affordability" in her promise to the people of South Carolina, a word that Donald Trump has pointedly attacked on multiple occasions, labeling the mere notion of "affordability" as a word that the evil Democrats made up.

It's important to remember here that Lindsey Graham served as Donald Trump's personal little war-mongering machine. Now, not only did his sister, whom Trump peddled as an acceptable replacement, make it clear that poking a stick at foreign nations wouldn't be at the top of her to-do list, she did so while touting a platform that Trump doesn't even believe exists.

Enjoy it while it lasts, Darline. Because my money says you're gonna be Marjorie Taylor Greene'd in no time.