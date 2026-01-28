Lindsey Graham's Brain Is Deteriorating Just Like Trump's

Sen. Lindsey Graham raved like a madman on Fox News' Hannity program Tuesday evening by threatening Iran to take Trump seriously because he has recently murdered a lot of people.

As much as I disliked Lindsey Graham when he was John McCain's acolyte, Graham has now remade his image into a MAGA cultist of the worst kind.

Graham is coaching Trump to invade Iran. Trump has bloviating and demanding that the Ayatollah do what he says, or Iran will be turned into Venezuela.

GRAHAM: All I can say is that the 72 virgin business is gonna go through the roof if they keep doing this. Trump is a man of peace, but he's an eye-for-an-eye guy. Ask Maduro, you can't ask a lot of people because they're dead. He's told this regime, it's time for a change, quit killing your people. They're continuing to kill their people. He told the protesters, keep protesting. That's his Ronald Reagan moment. Help is on the way, I believe him. So if you're in the 72 virgin business, I think business is gonna be good if the Ayatollah keeps this up.

This is sick, even for Goober Graham.

The American people will never stand for an invasion of Iran or an attack.

However, Trump will do anything to distract from the Epstein Files.

War with Iran fills the bill.

Graham is his numero uno cheerleader.