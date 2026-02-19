South Korea Sentences Ex-President To Life Imprisonment Over Insurrection

"Yoon Suk Yeol, 65, was sentenced to life in prison over his short-lived power grab, which sent the Asian democracy into political turmoil in 2024."
South Korea Sentences Ex-President To Life Imprisonment Over Insurrection
By Ed ScarceFebruary 19, 2026

If they can do it, why couldn't the United States?

The South Koreans still remember the military dictatorships from 1961 to 1988 and have learned the lessons of history. You have to deal with these types of people harshly to dissuade others who would follow their example.

Source: NBC News

Yoon Suk Yeol, the impeached president of South Korea, was found guilty of insurrection and sentenced to life in prison on Thursday over his failed attempt to impose martial law on the U.S. ally.

The highly anticipated ruling, delivered by a Seoul court, was broadcast across the nation. Prosecutors had asked for the death penalty for Yoon, whose short-lived power grab sent the Asian democracy into political turmoil.

The verdict and sentence was handed down by a three-judge panel at Seoul’s Central District Court, where Yoon’s supporters and critics gathered amid heightened security.

Yoon, 65, had pleaded not guilty to insurrection, the most serious of a range of charges he faces in connection with his 2024 martial law order. Prosecutors had asked for the death penalty in the case.

