Monday Coronavirus Roundup: Markets Plunge, Trading Halted Over Virus Fears

U.S. markets crater, with Dow diving 1,800 points, as coronavirus-sparked oil war sends crude prices spiraling https://t.co/NvEIQdF2De
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 9, 2020
Credit Suisse cuts market forecast because of the coronavirus 'global demand shock' https://t.co/9itbfsnuBo
— CNBC (@CNBC) March 9, 2020
BREAKING: Trading halted for 15 minutes as the S&P 500 falls 7%. https://t.co/kOyx3C3nf5 pic.twitter.com/mv9q9YaMTz
— CNBC (@CNBC) March 9, 2020
Members of Congress are becoming increasingly anxious about coronavirus, and there is growing pressure on leadership to take steps to protect lawmakers — even potentially recessing for a period of weeks — two Democratic congressional sources said. https://t.co/VUFoKn9idQ
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 9, 2020
The #coronavirus “cannot be cowed by Twitter posts, it cannot be shot down by drones, it cannot be overcome by party solidarity, it cannot be overpowered by campaign rally chants.”
@peterbakernyt on why #Trump’s usual strategies are failing. https://t.co/0X5WjEIBJR
— EJ Dionne (@EJDionne) March 9, 2020
Pres. Trump:
This is your #DailyLie. It's simply not true that your admin has helped make tests available to everyone who wants them.
You need stop spreading mistruths about coronavirus and use the resources Congress just fought to appropriate to make sure America is prepared. pic.twitter.com/atlvLA6jsk
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 8, 2020
New: Congressional physician says “several“ members of Congress interacted with CPAC attendee who contracted coronavirus. He said these members have chosen to self-quarantine for 14 days.
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 9, 2020
I didn't realize Joe Biden had an opinion piece published in USA Today on January 29, 2020, addressing his concerns about Trump & the steps we should take to deal with the coronavirus including asking Congress to augment the Public Health Emergency Fund
https://t.co/bGzPCrMmcd
— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) March 8, 2020
"There is growing tension among Trump administration officials, who now view the rapidly spreading outbreak as a black swan event that could consume the president's fourth year in office, even as Trump remains reluctant to see much cause for concern." https://t.co/lt2GECVodz
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 9, 2020
Time for the House to write an automatic stabilizers bill to get ahead of the need for coronavirus stimulus. https://t.co/rAIU2uhVem
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 9, 2020
As a physician and as a telemedicine provider who understands the complicated healthcare laws affecting other telemedicine providers in this country, I can tell you that Mike Pence’s Coronavirus Task Force hasn’t done jack shit to help Americans get timely and affordable care.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 9, 2020
Great job being done by the @VP and the CoronaVirus Task Force. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020
The health and safety of American workers must be a priority. Paid sick leave, free testing for coronavirus, and enhanced unemployment insurance is what Americans need. As we deal with the coronavirus issues, the health and safety of Americans must come first.
— Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) March 9, 2020
A Seattle hospital has turned its garage into a drive-through clinic that can test health care workers for coronavirus every five minutes.
It plans to extend in-car testing to first-responders who may have been exposed. https://t.co/lPfsxw7Vp8
— NPR (@NPR) March 9, 2020
The great toilet paper shortage of 2020 https://t.co/DPFdFv9Tfm pic.twitter.com/gEnUvdFSWc
— Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) March 9, 2020
Absent from any of the federal coronavirus public discussion so far: Betsy DeVos https://t.co/lE5ajfcagn
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 9, 2020
“Starting today, you will notice that CNN is using the term pandemic to describe the current coronavirus outbreak. It is not a decision we take lightly,” writes @drsanjaygupta https://t.co/VOVMkqXywp
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 9, 2020
I can’t tell if this is parody or not. https://t.co/YfulBs3IdF
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 9, 2020
Uber, DoorDash, Lyft, Postmates and Instacart are in talks to set up a fund to compensate drivers affected by the virus https://t.co/95k6XL2Dny
— Anthony DeRosa 🗽 (@Anthony) March 9, 2020
China sees zero #COVID19 locally transmitted cases outside of #Hubei for the 2nd day, marking a significantly slow in the spread of #coronavirus domestically. pic.twitter.com/Sl4kQuVJn0
— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 9, 2020
South Korea sees coronavirus 'stable phase' but 'too early to be optimistic' https://t.co/gN2XjQx1an pic.twitter.com/yMon3YDmNB
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 9, 2020
Prisoners climb on roof and start fires in riot over coronavirus measures #Milan #SanVittore pic.twitter.com/9848No0F3M
— Ruptly (@Ruptly) March 9, 2020
Live updates: Panic grips world markets as coronavirus fear unleashes oil-price war https://t.co/Y56QFyyxJ1
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 9, 2020
New data suggests that children aren’t immune to the new coronavirus. That could have huge implications for efforts to contain local outbreaks.
https://t.co/oMW3O1uerz
— WIRED (@WIRED) March 9, 2020
Again, just so it won’t surprise people, as the pandemic grows and it’s obvious Trump mishandled it and put lives at risk, the Right will blame immigrants, vulnerable populations, and “traitors.” They’ll attack civil liberties to hide guilt.
This is his authoritarianism works. pic.twitter.com/kvBIe6eBh7
— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) March 9, 2020