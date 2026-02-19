This Dingus Of The Week Also Seems To Be A Voyeur

Butler Mayor Wesley Dingus has been arrested in Ohio for allegedly sniffing a teenager's underwear while she was at school.

Apparently the teenager was suspicious that Dingus had been going into her room when she was at school so she did what any self-respecting teen would do. She bought a small video camera. linked it up to her phone, and went off to school.

Fifteen minutes after she left, she received an alert on her phone and when she viewed the video, she caught the good mayor sniffing her underwear, as one does. (EWWW) She later received another alert, and this video revealed him touching himself while smelling her underwear.

Now I'm not really interested in anyone's kink unless it involves kids, and then my mama bear instinct kicks in and I get angry at anyone, even a Dingus, for messing with them. The articles I've read don't seem to suggest Dingus is related to her, so perhaps a stepfather or family friend? Hard to know, but she's a teenager and he isn't and what the hell anyway?

Oh, and then there's this. In July, 2025, Butler ran down Anthony Ward with his car. It seems the man was on parole for sexual battery and was wanted for violating the terms of said parole. When he started running, a sheriff chased him when Dingus roared around the corner. Video:

Now why was the mayor running down a man who had been convicted of sexual battery? He says it was an accident but you watch the video and see what you think.

I think this qualifies for the Dingus of the Week award, don't you?

