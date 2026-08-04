'Political Earthquake' As Trump 'Betrayal' Triggers Secret Meeting Of Ex-allies

Former allies of President Donald Trump met in secret recently to plot against his "betrayal" and start a new movement that they say will be a "political earthquake."

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson hosted the gathering at his Maine home last weekend.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who resigned from Congress earlier this year, outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), and former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent attended.

Greene's new husband, Real America's Voice journalist Brian Glenn, was also at the table.

Politico reported the people in the room are taking the gathering's purpose "rather seriously."

"We said no more foreign wars, and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise. But he's betrayed us all. The movement has begun," Greene wrote on X.

"Trump could've never gotten elected without MTG and Tucker Carlson," Glenn told Politico. "This is a political earthquake." "It was like laying the groundwork for the first Continental Congress in 1774," he added.

The U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on Feb. 28.

Carlson called the decision "absolutely disgusting and evil." Greene accused Trump of betraying his "No More Foreign Wars" promise and warned the war could cost Republicans the midterms.

Greene had broken with Trump months earlier, resigning from Congress after a falling out over his handling of the Epstein files.

That same month, Anthony Scaramucci — who served briefly as Trump's White House communications director in 2017 — joined the president's former allies in calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove him from office.

"It was at this point that our Founders thought the best thing to do would be to remove a mad man who has the executive office," he wrote, calling for Trump's Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment — the constitutional provision that allows the Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office.

One MAGA leader lashed out following the meeting, texting Politico that the group was "the island of misfit traitors."