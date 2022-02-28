Ex-GOP Chair: Punish Marjorie Taylor Greene For Speech To 'White Supremacists'

A former Republican county chair from Marjorie Taylor Greene's district is condemning the Georgia lawmaker for speaking at a white nationalist event.

Most Republicans were silent over the weekend after Greene spoke to a conference organized by far-right extremist Nick Fuentes, who suggested that it was a "good thing" to be compared to Adolf Hitler at the event.

Former Chairman of the Floyd County Republican Party Andy Garner released a statement on Sunday to condemn the speech. Floyd County is located in Greene's district.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene should be rebuked by the Floyd County Republican Party," Garner wrote. "She accepted an invitation and spoke to a group of known white supremacists who cheered Russia and chanted 'Putin, Putin' BEFORE her speech. She spoke anyway."

"Ukraine is burning and our European allies fear what Putin will do next," he continued. "I worked ten years building our Republican Party here in Rome-three of those years as county Chair. I care deeply about our party and our community. This is not who we are. It's time to stand up to Mrs. Greene."