Mask Dispute Between Rep. Swalwell And Aide To Marjorie Greene Grows Heated

Swalwell did not take kindly to the QAnon congresswoman's aide telling him to take his mask off.
By Ed Scarce
6 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Nancy Pelosi is keeping the mask mandate in place, for now, despite the CDC's recommendations about wearing one if you're vaccinated. With so many reprobate Republicans hanging around unvaccinated one can hardly blame her for an abundance of caution.

A mouthy little...something...from Marjorie Taylor Greene's office decided to take a shot at Rep. Eric Swalwell for his mask. That was, shall we say, a mistake.

Source: NBC News

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., got into a heated exchange on Friday with an aide to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the aide told the lawmaker to take off his mask as he was leaving the House floor.

"I had a mask on as I stepped off the Floor," and the aide "yelled at me to take my mask off," Swalwell tweeted after a reporter for the Hill tweeted about the confrontation.

"No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order," Swalwell tweeted

The incident was the second this week to involve Greene's office. On Wednesday, Greene, a Georgia Republican, accosted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as she was leaving the House chamber, shouting at her about her environmental proposals.

