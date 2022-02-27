Marge Greene Claims She Didn't Know Nick Fuentes Is A NeoNazi

What Congress member has ever gone and spoken at a conference where they don't know who or what the people running the conference believe in and what they support?
By John AmatoFebruary 27, 2022

Georgia QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to do cleanup with the media after she was heavily criticized for speaking at the Neo-Nazi America First conference, instead imitating Sgt. Schultz' TV character who famously said, "I know nothing."

Greene spoke at Nick Fuentes' America First Political Action Conference of white nationalists Friday night in Florida and then used the "know nothing" defense to justify her appearance.

"I do not know Nick Fuentes, I'd never heard him speak," Greene said. "I've never seen a video. I don't know what his views are so I'm not aligned with anything that may be controversial."

Sure, we believe you, Marge. Liars gotta lie.

She continued, "But I can tell you is I went to this event last night to address his very large following because that is a young, it's a very young following in a generation I'm extremely concerned about."

A reporter yelled to her, "It's a white nationalist group."

Greene shut him up by pointing her finger in his face, "I'll tell you exactly why I would. To talk about America First policy," ignoring the obvious parallel with white nationalists and neoNazis.

What member of Congress has ever gone and spoken at a conference that they know nothing about or what the people running the conference believe in?

Would it have made any difference if all audience members were wearing white hoods?

Greene is a stone-cold liar.

She only cares about the young white generation and that's why she went there.

To pick up young racist supporters.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue