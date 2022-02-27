Marge Greene Claims She Didn't Know Nick Fuentes Is A NeoNazi

Georgia QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to do cleanup with the media after she was heavily criticized for speaking at the Neo-Nazi America First conference, instead imitating Sgt. Schultz' TV character who famously said, "I know nothing."

Greene spoke at Nick Fuentes' America First Political Action Conference of white nationalists Friday night in Florida and then used the "know nothing" defense to justify her appearance.

"I do not know Nick Fuentes, I'd never heard him speak," Greene said. "I've never seen a video. I don't know what his views are so I'm not aligned with anything that may be controversial."

Sure, we believe you, Marge. Liars gotta lie.

She continued, "But I can tell you is I went to this event last night to address his very large following because that is a young, it's a very young following in a generation I'm extremely concerned about."

A reporter yelled to her, "It's a white nationalist group."

Greene shut him up by pointing her finger in his face, "I'll tell you exactly why I would. To talk about America First policy," ignoring the obvious parallel with white nationalists and neoNazis.

What member of Congress has ever gone and spoken at a conference that they know nothing about or what the people running the conference believe in?

Would it have made any difference if all audience members were wearing white hoods?

Greene is a stone-cold liar.

She only cares about the young white generation and that's why she went there.

To pick up young racist supporters.