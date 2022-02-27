Marjorie Taylor Greene Headlines White Nationalist Conference

America First Political Action Conference, a white nationalist conference led by Nick Fuentes, was running parallel to CPAC Friday night. The audience went wild when Marjorie Taylor Greene was introduced.

If you're unfamiliar with Fuentes, here's a sample.

"And you want to know the secret -- the secret sauce here is young white man," Fuentes said pointing to the crowd.

He continued, "That's what we call the secret ingredient.The world has forgotten about them, not us."

Republican backlash and grievance white supremacist politics at its finest.

Fuentes then launched into a rant about America's diversity.

"I look at China, I look at Russia, let's give a round of applause to Russia."

Cheering on the invasion of Ukraine is sick.

He clapped and so did the audience.

Then the crowd started chanting, "Putin Putin," and Nick Fuentes replied, "Absolutely."

These are the real Americans for Marjorie Taylor Greene. She came out to their chants praising Putin.

White nationalist and Holocaust denier just brought up Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene as a surprise speaker at his conference in Florida. pic.twitter.com/7hsUwNeQyj — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) February 26, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene is currently addressing a white nationalist conference in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/s1LJS35aER — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) February 26, 2022

Tonight, @RepMTG was the surprise guest at a rally hosted by far-right white nationalist Nick Fuentes.



"I have been attacked more than any other freshman member of congress in United States history." pic.twitter.com/pJps00s4ei — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 26, 2022

Guess who spoke too? Rep. Paul Gosar

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar also decided to skip the in-person Nick Fuentes conference tonight. Instead, he sent a video that was maybe 30 seconds long. Gosar was the surprise speaker at the same event last year. pic.twitter.com/7kiydbtS4h — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) February 26, 2022

Oh, look who else. Crazy AZ's Wendy Rogers.

Arizona lawmaker Wendy Rogers decided not to travel to Florida for the Nick Fuentes conference. She's giving her speech via video. pic.twitter.com/qW0zLXks3h — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) February 26, 2022

Back at the CPAC ranch...

CPAC does not care if their stars address white nationalist conferences. Pathetic display of moral weakness https://t.co/2ppn3XBevr — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) February 26, 2022

Medhi Hassan has it right.

If Democrats in Congress don’t take action against Greene, and if we in the media don’t hold Kevin McCarthy to account for this far-right caucus member of his, then we are all complicit in the mainstreaming of white supremacy, antisemitism, Holocaust denial, and more. https://t.co/lfQxlKYDLp — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 26, 2022

it's just a matter of time until the entire GOP becomes a evangelical white nationalist party completely.

The right-wing fever swamps have been attacking Gays and Black Americans without impunity since Trump showed up and it's getting worse and worse.

Their fake culture war over critical race theory was the launching pad against reverse white racism.

The worst is on its way.