Marjorie Taylor Greene Headlines White Nationalist Conference

The GOP is turning into a Nick Fuentes Neo-Nazi jubilee.
By John AmatoFebruary 27, 2022

America First Political Action Conference, a white nationalist conference led by Nick Fuentes, was running parallel to CPAC Friday night. The audience went wild when Marjorie Taylor Greene was introduced.

If you're unfamiliar with Fuentes, here's a sample.

"And you want to know the secret -- the secret sauce here is young white man," Fuentes said pointing to the crowd.

He continued, "That's what we call the secret ingredient.The world has forgotten about them, not us."

Republican backlash and grievance white supremacist politics at its finest.

Fuentes then launched into a rant about America's diversity.

"I look at China, I look at Russia, let's give a round of applause to Russia."

Cheering on the invasion of Ukraine is sick.

He clapped and so did the audience.

Then the crowd started chanting, "Putin Putin," and Nick Fuentes replied, "Absolutely."

These are the real Americans for Marjorie Taylor Greene. She came out to their chants praising Putin.

Guess who spoke too? Rep. Paul Gosar

Oh, look who else. Crazy AZ's Wendy Rogers.

Back at the CPAC ranch...

Medhi Hassan has it right.

it's just a matter of time until the entire GOP becomes a evangelical white nationalist party completely.

The right-wing fever swamps have been attacking Gays and Black Americans without impunity since Trump showed up and it's getting worse and worse.

Their fake culture war over critical race theory was the launching pad against reverse white racism.

The worst is on its way.

