'This Is Evil': MTG Calls For Invoking 25th Amendment Over Trump's 'Madness'

Donald J. Trump kicked off his morning with a genocidal threat, an obituary for the entire country of Iran. Only Trump could post, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” as if he's hosting a Black Friday sale on theocracy. Trump didn't mention nuclear weapons, but that sure sounds like that's what he's suggesting.

On Easter, the holiest of days, Trump launched a profane and threatening message to Iran, and today, he threatened to obliterate an entire civilization.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," the war piggy wrote. "I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?"

"We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end," he added. "God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

How sweet of Trump to add "God bless the great people of Iran" before annihilating their entire civilization.

Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a one-time Trump loyalist, took to Xitter to call for invoking the 25th Amendment in response to the president's latest threat.

"25TH AMENDMENT!!!" she wrote. "Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness."

She has a point, a really good one. Sure, she helped to enable this madness by backing Trump from the get-go. But, and hear me out, if she can see how crazy he is now, then others might come out of the fog, too, before that insane old war piggy blows up the world. Because a single warhead on a major target would kill hundreds of thousands to over a million instantly, including the protesters that Trump feigned to care about.