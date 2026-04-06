'EVIL': MTG Rips Trump's Horrible Easter Post And Iran War

We've been telling MAGA supporters this since 2015.
'EVIL': MTG Rips Trump's Horrible Easter Post And Iran War
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoApril 6, 2026

On Easter Sunday, former MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Christians in Trump's administration to get on their knees and beg forgiveness for worshiping Trump's madness while calling his war with Iran evil.

MTG, once a voracious supporter of Demented Donald, has admitted Trump has gone insane.

"I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit."

Almost every Republican in Congress is complicit to his madness.

"This [is] NOT what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024, I know, I was there more than most.

This is not making America great again, this is evil."

greene

Confirming Trump's cabinet picks should have been a clue to all who cared to notice how bankrupt and corrupt Republicans in Congress were and are.

The US has checks and balances embedded in the US Constitution to reign in a monster like Trump, but the entire Republican-led Congress has abdicated their oversight duties, leaving this as the outcome.

Madness!

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