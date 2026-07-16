Massie On Trump's Speech: How Can There Be Voter Fraud When We Won Elections?

Rep Thomas Massie was asked about Trump's Thursday night ridiculous voter fraud speech, and he told the Morning Joe panel earlier today that complaining about voter fraud is ridiculous since Republicans control the House and Senate, the presidency, and the Supreme Court.

Trump sees the writing on the wall for the 2026 midterms and is trying to pivot away from the Iran war disaster and force his enablers in the Senate to pass the draconian Save Act that is just a voter suppression bill renamed.

KATY: The President is going to be making a speech to the nation tonight in which he's going to outline alleged fraud in the 2020 election.

We had Jay Clayton, who wants to be the new DNI, up in the Senate yesterday, incapable of saying that Joe Biden won the election in 2020.

Has the President just convinced himself that he won the election, even though he knows that he didn't?

There's no evidence there.

And why does he keep going back to this?

MASSIE: I don't think the problem is that our elections aren't secure, because we control the House, we control the Senate, we control the White House, and in some degree, we control the Supreme Court.

So I ask my Republican colleagues, why are you complaining about election fraud?

We won all the damn elections.

The fraud that's going on is we're not holding ourselves to the promises that we made of fiscal responsibility, putting America first, making America healthy.

The problem is we're wasting the opportunity that we were given in these elections, that we won all of them.