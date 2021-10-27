Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Charlie Kirk Asked When They Can Start Killing People Over Election Lies

Instead of condemning the act of murdering fellow Americans, Kirk told this agitated person not to play into the left's hands.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

During a TPUSA event at Boise State, an audience member asked Charlie Kirk when they can take out their guns and start killing people.

This is what the BIG Lie told by Trump and his suck ups have been fermenting in this country since November 4th, 2020..

Audience member, "But I want to ask you something a little bit out of the ordinary, so prepare yourself. At this point, we're living under corporate and medical fascism. This is tyranny. When do we get to use the guns? No, and I'm not — that's not a joke. I'm not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where's the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?"

This is what many MAGA cultists believe and long for because Dear Leader got routed in the election.

Instead of condemning the act of murdering fellow Americans, Kirk told this agitated person not to play into the left's hands.

"Because you're playing into all their plans and they're trying to make you do this," Kirk said.

Kirk went on and on blaming the left for this man's anger, "They're trying to animate you. They're trying to get you to do something that then justifies what they actually want to do."

Kirk also claimed we are living in a fascist country which again stokes flames and violence. It's also projection on the part of the young fascist Kirk.

Charlie Kirk and his ilk are making millions of dollars out of keeping the MAGA cult angry. The angrier they get the more money he and people like him reel in.

Unfortunately, what will be left in their wake is more violence and death.

I wrote this sentiment after President Obama was elected and Republicans freaked out. After they let the racist nuts out of the jack-in-the-box, they can't shove them back in.

America already got a big taste of the violence and death caused by Trump's election fraud lies on January 6th, when they ransacked the US Capitol, leaving many officers dead and civilians injured.

After the January 6th coup failed, Republican legislatures across the country have been passing highly restrictive voting laws and statewide redistricting maps to make it harder for minorities to vote or be represented properly.

Telling voter fraud lies is the #1 priority for the GOP -- a detriment to this country. if only they cared about the health and well being of Americans as much as they do their power.

This is right:

MM4A has a longer video.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team