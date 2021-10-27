Charlie Kirk Asked When They Can Start Killing People Over Election Lies

During a TPUSA event at Boise State, an audience member asked Charlie Kirk when they can take out their guns and start killing people.

This is what the BIG Lie told by Trump and his suck ups have been fermenting in this country since November 4th, 2020..

Audience member, "But I want to ask you something a little bit out of the ordinary, so prepare yourself. At this point, we're living under corporate and medical fascism. This is tyranny. When do we get to use the guns? No, and I'm not — that's not a joke. I'm not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where's the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?"

This is what many MAGA cultists believe and long for because Dear Leader got routed in the election.

Instead of condemning the act of murdering fellow Americans, Kirk told this agitated person not to play into the left's hands.

"Because you're playing into all their plans and they're trying to make you do this," Kirk said.

Kirk went on and on blaming the left for this man's anger, "They're trying to animate you. They're trying to get you to do something that then justifies what they actually want to do."

Kirk also claimed we are living in a fascist country which again stokes flames and violence. It's also projection on the part of the young fascist Kirk.

Charlie Kirk and his ilk are making millions of dollars out of keeping the MAGA cult angry. The angrier they get the more money he and people like him reel in.

Unfortunately, what will be left in their wake is more violence and death.

I wrote this sentiment after President Obama was elected and Republicans freaked out. After they let the racist nuts out of the jack-in-the-box, they can't shove them back in.

America already got a big taste of the violence and death caused by Trump's election fraud lies on January 6th, when they ransacked the US Capitol, leaving many officers dead and civilians injured.

After the January 6th coup failed, Republican legislatures across the country have been passing highly restrictive voting laws and statewide redistricting maps to make it harder for minorities to vote or be represented properly.

Telling voter fraud lies is the #1 priority for the GOP -- a detriment to this country. if only they cared about the health and well being of Americans as much as they do their power.

This is right:

The Republican Party is the party of political theater, racism and internet trolls.



They do literally nothing for the American people. — Red (@Redpainter1) October 27, 2021

MM4A has a longer video.