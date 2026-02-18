‘New Hoaxes’: Fox Host Lies About SAVE Act Impact On Women

Prior to an interview with Sen. Mike Lee, who has been lying continually on social media about the impacts of the SAVE America Act that just recently passed in the House, Fox's Kayleigh McEnany, who was filling in for Jesse Watters this Tuesday, keyed things up with this line of BS about what the law actually does and the impact it will have on women.

MCENANY: Well, the midterms are right around the corner and Democrats are already riling up their base with new hoaxes. This time it's the Save America Act, which is on its way to the Senate after passing through the House. Democrats are doing everything they can to stop it.

After showing clips of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Alex Padilla discussing what the so-called SAVE Act does, McEnany continued:

MCENANY: Now, Trump just wants voters to show their ID to prove their citizenship, something that more than 80 % of Americans want to. But Democrats have insisted that this basic proposition with widespread support is unconstitutional, it's racist, and now, guess what? It's misogynistic.

After showing several clips of Democrats rightfully pointing out that the law will disenfranchise women, McEnany proceeded with more gaslighting.

MCENANY: Oh, well. It's time for a fact check under the Save America Act, states will set their own rules. A birth certificate and a marriage certificate are all you need. Showing proof of name change is not sexist and it is not hard to do either. In fact, I did it recently. It just took a few clicks. My team on Saturday in America put together this demonstration that we showed you this weekend. And as you can see, if you lose your marriage certificate, if you need a replacement, you fill out a simple form online, a few clicks and the new certificate arrives at your home.

Now under the Save America Act, once you register and prove your citizenship, all you have to do is show ID in order to vote. And showing an ID is not controversial. People do it every day. If you go to a bar, go to the bank, or even an airport, you need to prove who you are. And nobody wants to change that.

So why is it that elections are where Democrats draw this line? Voter ID is not obstructing democracy. It's actually streamlining it. TRUMP: It's got three very simple points. It's got voter ID photo ID, but voter ID with a photo, right? It's got the confirmation of US citizenship. You have to be a citizen. And then you have no mail in ballots and it would be no mail in ballots. MCENANY: The vast majority of Americans want voter ID and Democrats don't have a good reason to oppose it. That's why they're calling it racist.



People are calling the law misogynistic and racist because it is.

She lied about the requirements in the act, which impose a federal requirement for documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

She ignored the fact that 146 million American citizens do not possess a valid passport, and 84 percent of women who marry change their surname, meaning as many as 69 million American women do not have a birth certificate with their legal name matching their current name.

She also ignored the hurdles that some of those same women might have to go through with providing a legal divorce decree.

She also ignored the fact that getting the documents she described are not free, and getting a passport is not free. It's a poll tax on women.

And, as the Brennan Center for Justice Reported:

In every form, the SAVE Act would require American citizens to show documents like a passport or birth certificate to register to vote. Our research shows that more than 21 million Americans lack ready access to those documents. Roughly half of Americans don’t even have a passport. Millions lack access to a paper copy of their birth certificate. The SAVE Act would disenfranchise Americans of all ages and races, but younger voters and voters of color would suffer disproportionately. Likewise, millions of women whose married names aren’t on their birth certificates or passports would face extra steps just to make their voices heard. Just like the SAVE Act of 2025, the new SAVE Act proposals would inject chaos into election administration. They would place a massive unfunded burden on state and local election officials. And they would expose those officials to significant legal risk. The bills would leave it up to local officials to decide whether a voter who lacks one of the specified documents has done enough to prove citizenship. Officials who make an honest mistake could face civil and criminal penalties. An election official could even be punished for registering an eligible American citizen, just for failing to collect all the right paperwork at the right time.

McEnany claims the majority of Americans want this, but when you look under the hood at what this law actually requires, they don't. They constantly conflate showing your driver's license to vote with that they're doing here and if more people understood the law, they'd be against it.

Thanks to lying liars like McEnany who are out there polluting the waters, they're not. Shame on her and the rest of the wealthy propagandists who can afford to pay the costs of the requirements for lying to those that can't. We all know she has no shame as long as she's lining her pockets to lie to her viewers.