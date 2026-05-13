Fetterman Cast The Deciding Vote Against Reining In Trump’s Iran War

Three Republicans voted with the Democrats.
Fetterman Cast The Deciding Vote Against Reining In Trump’s Iran War
Credit: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenMay 13, 2026

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate voted again on an attempt to halt Donald Trump’s war against Iran. It was the seventh such Democratic attempt. All have been blocked by Republicans. But this time, it was “Democratic” Sen. John Fetterman who killed the measure.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski has now joined fellow Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Rand Paul to stop the war. Politico said about the situation, “Republican divisions over the Iran war deepened … signaling greater headwinds for President Donald Trump … as the war grows increasingly unpopular with the American public and as gas prices skyrocket.”

Politico also noted that the vote was “the first since the Trump administration blew past a legal deadline to wind down the war effort, which several Republicans have signaled would be a turning point for their support.”

But there’s one Democratic senator who doesn’t care that the war is unconstitutional, unpopular and causing skyrocketing gas prices: John Fetterman.

Even worse, it was Fetterman’s vote that killed the resolution. It failed 50-49, The New York Times reported, with one Republican senator absent. “The measure would have passed had Mr. Fetterman not voted with Republicans,” The Times said.

Shame on you, Sen. Fetterman.

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