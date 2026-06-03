Trump Energy Secretary Plays 'What About The Democrats' Gas Price Game

Trump Energy Secretary Chris Wright served up a big heaping helping of whataboutism when asked about Trump voters' concerns about rising gas prices.

Here's Wright pretending we just had to attack Iran and ignoring the damage Trump did by tearing up Obama's nuclear agreement, while lying that gas prices are likely to come down any time soon during an interview on Fox this Wednesday.

HEMMER: You heard from Democrats taking shots at you and others. What would you say in return?

WRIGHT: Yeah, Bill, it's a little rich. It's a little rich. We're in the middle of solving a 47-year-old problem that's a growing problem about a nuclear-armed Iran. I've never met anyone, not even a Democrat, who's comfortable with a nuclear-armed Iran.

But the bigger problem, the even bigger problem with gasoline prices, electricity prices, heating prices, is Democrat green policies.

They've done everything they can for 20 years to drive energy prices up, and now they're upset about high energy prices. I'm glad. hope they keep that attitude going forward and will work with us to drive energy prices back down.

HEMMER: So you can understand... (crosstalk) You can understand how an explanation of that would be necessary. The president told Miranda Devine that prices will come down in the not too distant future. He's referred to that recently. "They'll come down when the conflict ends." Average gas today is $4.26. A week ago was $4.45, so it's come down in a week.

But here, here's from a New York Times piece now. They went out and talked to Trump voters in the state of Michigan, state of Maine, and here's how they feel about high gas prices. Here we go now. "Last time I filled it up, I was like, oh, this hurts." "It's affecting me in lot of ways." "It's been rough for the last couple of months." Those are the quotes to them. You say what, Mr. Secretary?

WRIGHT: Oh, we feel your pain. We absolutely want to drive energy prices down. America's energy dominance agenda, President Trump's agenda, has been entirely focused on growing supply of energy to push prices down, to bring more jobs to our country and push wages up.

So absolutely, we feel that as we come out of the other end of the Iranian crisis, prices will come back down. In the long run, they'll be even lower because we've removed this major threat to energy supplies, which is a heavily armed and hostile Iran ensconced in the Middle East. They'll still be there, but their ability to cause trouble and mess with energy markets and terrorize their neighbors will be massively reduced.

HEMMER: I know you've had this question before. (crosstalk_ Okay. Let me ask you to you again. A lot of people ask this. We boast that we're a net exporter of oil now as a country. So if that's the case and we're not taking our oil in from Iran, why are our prices going higher? To that you would say what?

WRIGHT: Well, because it's a global market. We export a lot of diesel. We don't consume nearly as much diesel as we produce, but we import a lot of gasoline. We use a different products mix. We refine different kinds of oil. We buy lower quality, more viscous oil from overseas and we export a lot of our light champagne quality oil abroad.

So the global energy system is one system. But the energy prices, oil prices and fuel prices are much lower in the United States than they are in Europe and then they are in Asia. That's a result of President Trump's energy dominance agenda. They're much lower here than elsewhere, but we want them lower everywhere and we certainly want them lower in the United States. And those days are coming. But we're paying a price. to solve a huge problem. We appreciate the American public's commitment to this.