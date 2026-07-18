Crybaby Trump: ABC/NBC Should Lose Their Licenses For Not Airing His Speech

During Donald Trump's speech Thursday night, he demanded that NBC and ABC News have their licenses revoked for refusing to air his lie-filled, election fraud propaganda snooze-fest.

When I saw the news that ABC and NBC hadn't aired his garbage while the country suffers from his economic policies and war with Iran, I knew he would call them out.

Demented Trump claims he's a First Amendment advocate, but that only pertains to networks glorifying his presence. Any criticisms from credible media outlets will be met with unhinged attacks, lawsuits, and federal agencies seeking retribution and criminal charges.

TRUMP: In a rare move, NBC and ABC Fake News have both said that they would not cover this speech. They knew what it was about because of the fact that they don't like the topic because they know how corrupt our system is, and they don't want to reveal it. They and others in the media are part of a plot. They want to continue this fraud for whatever reason. They want to keep it going. They want to protect the radical left. They can't have a great country, and that's true. You can't have a great country without free and fair elections. Fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licenses. They use our public multibillion-dollar-in-value airways for absolutely no money. They pay nothing.

The FCC's Brendan Carr will soon be Johnny-on-the-spot to take up Trump's grievances.

I'd say Trump was about to cry, but he has so much bronzer on his face, his tear ducts are clogged.