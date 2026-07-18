Sen Markey Calls For Trump Impeachment Over Election Sabotage

After Donald Trump spread dangerous lies about the safety and security of our elections Thursday night, Sen. Ed Markey sounded a call to action for all Americans.

“Trump must be impeached for undermining and subverting our free and fair elections,” Markey posted on social media. “And when he sends ICE agents to the polls, then we must turn civic action into civil disobedience and take to the streets. Sit in. Protest. Withhold our labor. Everything must be on the table.”

The Hill noted that Markey also called for Trump’s impeachment in April, after his deranged threat against Iran. Markey correctly called that “Completely unstable and perilous.”

“The House must bring up impeachment articles, and the Senate needs to remove a President who wants to commit war crimes,” Markey added. “We cannot sit idly by as Donald Trump threatens to end an entire civilization.”

Yes, I know this will likely go nowhere with the lickspittle Republicans in control of Congress. But there must be consequences for Trump’s assaults on our democracy and his dangerously unhinged behavior.

It has to start somewhere.

Trump must be impeached for undermining and subverting our free and fair elections. And when he sends ICE agents to the polls, then we must turn civic action into civil disobedience and take to the streets. Sit in. Protest. Withhold our labor. Everything must be on the table. — Ed Markey (@edmarkey.bsky.social) 2026-07-17T01:25:24.386Z