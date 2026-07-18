DHS Sec. Mullin Threatens States That Refuse To Hand Over Voter Data With Jail Time

DHS Sec. Mark Wayne Mullen held a press conference to pretend the Save Act is law and threatened all state officials that, if they refused to comply with Donald Trump's fraudulent election-integrity claims, they would be punished with jail, fines, and sanctions.

Is Mullen's only function to serve as Trump's fluffer?

Not one of Trump's phony claims and lies about voter fraud has ever been proven, but Markwayne claims he will carry out implementing his lies and violate the US Constitution. A name on a voter roll is not proof they voted, asswipe.

Before taking the question, Mullin made these ridiculous statements.

"Working with Secretary Lutnick, we are going to make our second our security enhancements mandatory. Meaning that if these states want a grant and they want to be reimbursed to work or to run federal elections, they're gonna have to implement security issues."

What power does Sec. Lutnick have?



"Under President Trump's directive, he gave the Department of Homeland Security and myself the tools and the resources we need to secure the elections, but we have to have the states partner with us. If they choose not to, then the voters should hold them accountable."

"Our machines are vulnerable."

the

Really? Show us.

Then he responded to some questions.

MULLIN: I will tell you if the states that choose not to participate with the same program and they choose not to participate in securing the elections we will make sure that we make those states a priority to look at who voted in their states and hold then the election officials accountable. If the election officials once we gave them the information they need to secure their elections and they chose not to then those individuals can also be held accountable by fines, by penalties, and even depending on how far it goes prison time.

This is not how state elections work.

Federal authorities have no right to interfere with or make demands of local and state officials regarding elections.

There is no Save program. There is no Save Act.

There is only a desperate man who has set the country on fire, and his only recourse is trying to use the federal government to steal the 2026 Midterm elections.

This speech should immediately start impeachment proceedings if we had a credibly led Congress.

He has no authority to do this. Zero. None. https://t.co/AG3OXlaa2Q — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) July 17, 2026

What are we doing, America? Threatening to arrest election officials? Taking over news outlets? Search warrants on journalists? Jackboots murdering people on the street? This is Russian style governance. Vote like your freedom depends on it, because it does. — The Voice of Reason (@ReasonedVoice74) July 17, 2026