'25 Is 25 Too Many': DHS Secretary Wants To Disenfranchise Millions For 25

The only thing Markwayne Mullin is good for is reminding us about the naked bigotry of his party. Other than that, he should go back and be a plumber, because he is terrible at the job of DHS Secretary.

When asked by Kasie Hunt why he's obsessing on voter fraud when the Heritage Foundation (!!!) documented 25 cases of voter fraud since 2000. And by the way, the ones they found in California were BEFORE the state had universal mail-in voting.

Markwayne's answer was as stupid as you might think

"25 is 25 too many," he said. "It's kind of like one illegal death, one individual that dies from the hands of an illegal is one too many."

"One person voting illegally is one too many." he reiterated.

Fuck that, Markwayne. No human is illegal, for starters. And lots of people are dead because citizens commit crimes. More citizens commit crimes than undocumented people, so quit with the naked racism.

Oh, and let's not forget the REPUBLICANS committing voter fraud.

Republicans are obsessing on voter fraud because California takes some time to count votes and has universal vote by mail. And to that, I'd like to send a big middle finger to all of the Republicans making a big deal out of how California counts votes.

California has 40 million registered voters. That's almost ten times more than Markwayne's home state of Oklahoma. Mail-in ballots have barcodes. Voters are required to sign and date their ballots before dropping them off at a mailbox or dropbox. In order to register to vote, one must provide sufficient identification in the form of a drivers' license, state ID card, or passport, etc. Those voter registrations are then used to verify signatures on the envelopes.

Before a ballot is counted, the signatures are verified by a machine and then a human. Once the verifications are complete, the ballot goes to be opened, flattened and counted.

All of these things take time and training. It also guarantees that ballots have been legitimately cast and counted.

I would much rather have every vote counted with these painstaking procedures than to trust fast counts and news-pleasing results. Republicans are trying to make an example of California because they KNOW our elections are secure, free and fair, and Republicans lose here. Boo effing hoo, y'all.

So when Mullin says this:

We've looked at, I mean, if you start looking and scrubbing at some of these rolls, we see thousands of individuals that are registered to vote and that has had mail-out ballots to them that are passed away. We see incidences where we're having 20, 30 ballots being mailed to the same address.

And as Kasie Hunt then pointed out, so what??? Even if a ballot is received, no one can send it back but the voter. She pinned Mullin on that too, asking if he was trying to curtail mail-in voting.

And of course, the answer to that question was a lie, with him saying he wants to be sure they're legally able to vote, WHICH THEY HAVE TO BE IN ORDER TO HAVE THEIR BALLOT COUNTED. FFS, this is not brain surgery. If you want your ballot to count you have to be a registered voter and your signature has to match.

Don't let these Republicans lie to you and make you think it's California who has the problem. It's not us, it's them.