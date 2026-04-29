Steve Bannon Describes DHS Secretary Mullin As 'Kung Fu Plumber'

During a rant on the lack of mass deportations on his podcast since the Bovino ouster, Steve Bannon blasted Trump's new DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullen for being a "Kung Fu Plumber" with no appetite for mass deportations at all.

Hey, giving Mullin props for knowing martial arts is better props than I give him.

Bannon's Christian white nationalist beliefs are causing him much pain since deportations are way down after ICE agents started killing US citizens in the process. It turns out Americans don't like murder in the streets much. Especially when the murdered people are white people.

Bannon then glorified ousted racist former Border chief Greg Bovino for wanting to deport 100 million Americans. Not three thousand a day, but a third of the entire nation.

Bannon celebrates this idea.

BANNON: They fought us every two every step of the way they allowed uh... you know fifteen to twenty five million illegal alien invaders on their watch. Also, I wanna make a comment in this New York Times piece today with Mike Allen and the mass deportation coalition, cause it talks about there's no appetite for this over DHS and so you get Kung Fu Plumber uh... who's running it now uh... Markwayne Mullin gonna break down to me some kung fu uh... But he's not going to do any mass deportations. The story ends it's -- about Bovino. Bovino, as you know Jack, we refer to him as the type of person Caesar needed to pacify Gaul right, but Bovino's got a public statement on on one of his uh... that one of his hits on uh... on uh... on a podcast, says he believes we can deport legally one hundred million people. One hundred million illegal aliens in the country.

This is insane and as un-American as it gets. But Steve Bannon is a Stalinist. Not an American.