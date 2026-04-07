DHS Head Markwayne Mullin Clueless About His Whole Job

Newly confirmed DHS Secretary. Markwayne Mullen demonstrated his ineptitude on the laws and his lack of qualifications when it comes to immigration law the minute he claimed sanctuary cities are unlawful.

Mullin made an appearance on Fox News with Bret Baier to preen about his new appointment and the job at hand after the disaster that was Kristi Noem.

How can you do a proper job if you have no idea about the laws applicable while you oversee 22 different agencies?

Mullin cried that he just wants everyone to get along.

Baier: But, Mr. Secretary, you know that the issue here is that you have states and cities that are sanctuary states and cities, and that's part of the issue, it's part of the problem. We saw it in Minnesota. How do you get around that? MULLIN: Well, I believe sanctuary cities, it's not lawful. I don't think they're able to do that, and so we're going to take a hard look at this.

There is no actual designation in government called "sanctuary cities." It is a term Republicans used to smear mostly blue states, but I will use it in this article to avoid confusion.

There is something called the “anti-commandeering” doctrine. Maybe Markwayne should bone up. it states that the federal government cannot force state or local governments to enforce federal laws. The Printz v. United States (1997) Supreme Court case also confirmed the federal government cannot require local police to carry out federal laws.

Secretary Mullin is categorically wrong.

Not content with showing us how fucking stupid he is and to change the topic, he blundered on.

MULLIN: Just one area we may take a hard look at is some of these cities have international airports. If they're sanctuary cities, should they really be processing customs into their city? Seriously, if they're a sanctuary city, and they're receiving international flights, and we're asking them to partner with us at the airport, but once they walk out of the airport, they're not going to enforce immigration policy, maybe we need to have a really hard look at that because we need to focus on cities that want to work with us. BAIER: So you're saying that big cities that are sanctuary cities that have a big airport, they might lose their customs? MULLIN: Well, I'm saying we're going to have to start prioritizing things at some point.

International airports are subject to the purview of the CPB and DHS. However, local authorities do not have to help them out. CBP and DHS have jurisidiction in airports. Local governments do not have the authority to run immigration policy at International airports. But once outside the airport, the feds have no jurisdiction. Cry harder, Markwayne.

What can this asshat prioritize? He could prioritize ICE agents to quit rounding up and murdering US citizens for a start.

Want some more idiocy?

MULLIN: Right now, remember, the Democrats are wanting to defund Customs and Border Patrol. Well, who processes those individuals when they walk off the plane? So I'm going to have to be forced to make hard decisions. Who's willing to work with us and partner with us? Once again, I'm not going outside the policies that Congress passed for me, and we're not trying to push those, but we're saying that you've got to partner with us.

What hard decisions can Markwayne make? Does he even know what the hell he is talking about, and no -- locals do not have to partner with you.

The new Secretary of Homeland Security doesn't even know what the fuck he is talking about about the very basics of his job.

Mullin is another unqualified Trump fluffer put into a powerful position in the federal government.