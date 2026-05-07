Markwayne Mullin Brags: ICE Won't Turn New York Into Another Minneapolis

DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin told Maria Bartiromo that he and Border Czar Tom Homan are sending ICE agents into New York State against the wishes of Governor Hochul and the Mayor of New York City, and bizarrely promised not to turn Manhattan into another war zone like Minneapolis.

Sure, we believe you.

The law is clear. State and city authorities are not required to work with ICE or the Border Patrol in any capacity to aid them in their deportations and arrests.

The Governor told Tom Homan that Trump promised not to send ICE agents into New York, but these reprobates are breaking that promise.

"All I'll say to Mr. Homan is that Donald Trump himself said he would not send a surge of ICE agents to the state of New York unless I ask," Hochul said. I'm not asking."

The always bombastic Homan denounced the governor to Laura Ingraham. "She wants to end the partnerships we currently have," Homan said. There is no partnership between federal and local authorities on this issue. Homan then screamed that the governor would not stop him.

Ego, much?

The new buffoon running the Department of Homeland Security promised Manhattan wouldn't turn into a war zone like Minneapolis.

"We're not going into New York like another Minneapolis, but what we're going to do is we're going to go in there, and we're going to go after the felons, the known felons," Mullin said.

MULLIN: We're going to be serving judicial warrants. We're going to be using administrative warrants in some cases, but there's a lot of known criminals that are harboring themselves in New York, and the governor knows this. The mayor knows this. The city officials there know this. They know these warrants because we've asked for their assistance in helping them pick up these individuals. They have flat-out told us no. So President Trump has made it very clear we're going to restore law and order in everybody's city, and everybody's states, and everybody's community that we can. So we're going in there to get the worst of the worst out of New York, regardless what the governor says or not.

If ICE agents descend upon Home Depot, schools, and soccer fields and attempt unconscionable raids in New York, it will be much worse than it was in Minneapolis.

And that was a horror show that culminated in two murders of US citizens by ICE.

This will not end well.