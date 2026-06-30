A Woman On The Street Interview Goes Hilariously Right

A random interview did not go the way the right-wing reporter wanted.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 30, 2026

Brianna Lyman, a staffer at The Federalist, was doing a woman-on-the-street interview for the Hannity show. The intent was obviously to promote patriotism before the holiday weekend. One interview did not go as expected, and it was glorious:

I love the United States. I'm a true patriot. I'm staying here. I'm sticking with it, and I'm going to fight the fascists who are currently in charge of the federal government.

I love that woman! I want to buy her a dozen roses for that answer. She played that perfectly.

The cherry on top of it all was watching Lyman's face during the interview. As the woman hits all the jingoistic talking points, Lyman starts to smile and nod her head. But when the woman drops the bomb about fighting fascists, Lyman's face just drops. Talk about a chef's kiss!

Go ahead, watch it a few more times. I did. It's well worth it.

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