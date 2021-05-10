Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Newsmax Interview Goes Hilariously Wrong

David Litt, a former Obama speechwriter was somehow booked to talk about Elon Musk and Saturday Night Live. Things did not go as planned.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Newsmax, the ugly stepsister of Fox News, apparently doesn't screen their guests much, if at all. Who thought booking a former Obama speechwriter was ever a good idea on a pissy little propaganda network?

Source: Raw Story

David Litt, a one-time speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, appeared on Newsmax this week to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's appearance on Saturday Night Live -- but immediately change the subject to the network's lies about the 2020 presidential election.

After Litt was asked what he meant of Musk's performance on SNL performance over the weekend, the former Obama speechwriter immediately pivoted to attacking the network for promoting lies about Dominion Voting Systems rigging the election for President Joe Biden.

"What happened on SNL this weekend is people made stuff up and then said it on television like it's true," he began. "That actually happens pretty frequently on American TV. For example, in 2020 Dominion Voting Systems sued Newsmax over its false claims about election fraud. Newsmax was lying to its own viewers and Newsmax actually had to settle that lawsuit."

The Newsmax anchor was not amused, mentioning that Litt was booked to discuss Saturday Night Live, not politics. Litt continued.

"I can see why you don't want to talk about Dominion Voting Systems!" Litt responded. "Because if you do, Newsmax could get sued and lose billions of dollars because these are lies!"

Interview terminated abruptly.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team