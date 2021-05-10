Newsmax Interview Goes Hilariously Wrong

Newsmax, the ugly stepsister of Fox News, apparently doesn't screen their guests much, if at all. Who thought booking a former Obama speechwriter was ever a good idea on a pissy little propaganda network?

Source: Raw Story

David Litt, a one-time speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, appeared on Newsmax this week to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's appearance on Saturday Night Live -- but immediately change the subject to the network's lies about the 2020 presidential election. After Litt was asked what he meant of Musk's performance on SNL performance over the weekend, the former Obama speechwriter immediately pivoted to attacking the network for promoting lies about Dominion Voting Systems rigging the election for President Joe Biden. "What happened on SNL this weekend is people made stuff up and then said it on television like it's true," he began. "That actually happens pretty frequently on American TV. For example, in 2020 Dominion Voting Systems sued Newsmax over its false claims about election fraud. Newsmax was lying to its own viewers and Newsmax actually had to settle that lawsuit."

The Newsmax anchor was not amused, mentioning that Litt was booked to discuss Saturday Night Live, not politics. Litt continued.

"I can see why you don't want to talk about Dominion Voting Systems!" Litt responded. "Because if you do, Newsmax could get sued and lose billions of dollars because these are lies!"

Interview terminated abruptly.