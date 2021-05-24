Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

OAN Desperately Asserts Newsmax Is A 'Left-Leaning Organization'

OAN, a conservative news channel, spent the weekend trying to convince its viewers that conservative competitor Newsmax is a "left-leaning organization."
By David
OAN Desperately Asserts Newsmax Is A 'Left-Leaning Organization'

OAN, a conservative news channel, spent the weekend trying to convince its viewers that conservative competitor Newsmax is a "left-leaning organization."

In a report that was aired over the weekend, OAN's Pearson Sharp suggested that Newsmax and Fox News could no longer be considered "reliable" news sources because the outlets had recognized President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

"For a long time, conservatives could count on Fox News for an honest take on what was going on," Sharp opined. "But as we saw during this last election, Fox jumped ship and headed for waters that were a lot darker blue."

"Then there's Newsmax, which likes to project an image of being a home for conservatives, right-leaning or at the very least center-right news," he continued. "But is that really the case? If you dig deeper under the Newsmax image of so-called conservative news, you'll find a very different, much more left-leaning organization."

According to Sharpe, "Newsmax threw Trump under the bus and buckled almost immediately, declaring Biden the next president despite all the evidence of massive fraud and without waiting for the contested battleground states to finish their investigations."

The OAN correspondent also hit Newsmax for "changing direction" after the network was sued by an employee of Dominion Voting Systems. Newsmax later issued an apology and said that it had found no evidence that allegations of vote tampering were true.

"Is that what honest journalism looks like?" Sharp asked.

OAN's report on Newsmax first aired Friday. By Sunday, the network had repeated the segment over two dozen times.

Watch a clip from OAN below.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team