Massachusetts Judge Strikes Down Kennedy's Wacko Vaccine Policies

All decisions made by the panelists that Kennedy appointed to the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, which makes recommendations on which vaccines Americans should take, are put on hold.
By Susie MadrakMarch 17, 2026

A federal judge in Massachusetts yesterday blocked the government from implementing a series of decisions on vaccines made over the last year by unqualified health secretary Bob Kennedy.

For the time being, all decisions made by the panelists that Kennedy appointed to the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, which makes recommendations on which vaccines Americans should take, are put on hold.

Judge Brian Murphy, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, noted that the vaccine committee has historically made decisions through careful review of scientific evidence, “a method scientific in nature and codified into law through procedural requirements." But, he added, “unfortunately, the government has disregarded those methods and thereby undermined the integrity of its actions.”

Of course, HHS is expected to appeal.

The ruling brought an abrupt halt to the major changes that Mr. Kennedy, who has long been skeptical of vaccines, had set in motion, upending national vaccine policy and making sweeping revisions to the recommendations for what shots are given and when.
www.nytimes.com/2026/03/16/h...

Joyce White Vance (@joycewhitevance.bsky.social) 2026-03-16T20:39:13.002Z

Reuters: US JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S CUTS TO NUMBER OF ROUTINELY RECOMMENDED VACCINES FOR CHILDREN, BLOCKS APPOINTMENTS OF 13 MEMBERS TO VACCINE PANEL

Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 2026-03-16T19:45:49.404Z

A federal judge has blocked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from cutting the number of vaccines recommended for every child

Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) 2026-03-16T21:06:33.489Z

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