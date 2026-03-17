Massachusetts Judge Strikes Down Kennedy's Wacko Vaccine Policies

A federal judge in Massachusetts yesterday blocked the government from implementing a series of decisions on vaccines made over the last year by unqualified health secretary Bob Kennedy.
For the time being, all decisions made by the panelists that Kennedy appointed to the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, which makes recommendations on which vaccines Americans should take, are put on hold.
Judge Brian Murphy, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, noted that the vaccine committee has historically made decisions through careful review of scientific evidence, “a method scientific in nature and codified into law through procedural requirements." But, he added, “unfortunately, the government has disregarded those methods and thereby undermined the integrity of its actions.”
Of course, HHS is expected to appeal.