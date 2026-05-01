Fox Host Pretends May Day Only Celebrated In Communist Countries

Someone tell this clown John Roberts that May 1 is a public holiday in 171 of the world's 199 countries and territories, making International Workers' Day the planet's most-shared day off.

During a segment on this Friday's America Reports with Karoline Leavitt's underling, who's taking her place while she's on maternity leave, Anna Kelly, Roberts decided to use International Workers' Day as an excuse to attack the teachers' unions in Chicago for encouraging students to take the day off.

Robert's asinine remarks were followed by Kelly's gaslighting about how great Trump has supposedly been for workers and bragging about all the tax cuts in their Big Turd of a bill.

ROBERTS: This is May 1st, which means that in communist countries around the world, it's May Day — a celebration of laborers. There are a number of marches and rallies in this country as well, including in Chicago, where Mayor Brandon Johnson and the local teachers union have encouraged students to skip school to attend these rallies. In the meantime, this is what proficiency looks like for Chicago students: 24 percent proficiency in fourth grade math, 23 percent in fourth grade reading, 21 percent in eighth grade math — they actually go down — and 27 percent in eighth grade reading. Rather than giving them a day off, you would think they would redouble their efforts to bring some education to these young people. KELLY: Well, yes, I agree. That's certainly an interesting effort by a teachers union, no less. But I'll add — it's very ironic that these communists... I mean, there's a lot of talk out there about pro-worker policies. This president is focused on action, and this president has done more for American students and American workers than anybody. Linda McMahon, the Secretary of Education, is doing an incredible job, as are all of his economic policies that I mentioned and more. Again: passing the largest tax cut in history, reshoring manufacturing, bringing jobs back home, leveling the playing field through fair trade agreements — all of these policies are paying huge dividends for American workers and families all across this country. So these folks are welcome to express their First Amendment rights, but this president isn't focused on talk. He's focused on action and delivering results for students, families, and Americans all across this country. SMITH: Pretty incredible — when you look at so many of these failing report cards, you think: just get these kids back in the classroom and teach them basic math and English.

The US has lost manufacturing jobs since Trump took office, and his tariffs have a lot to do with that:

The only "action" Trump is focused on is how to make life worse for everyone in America, and around the world, for that matter.