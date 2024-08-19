Ari Fleischer Pretends They Weren't Calling Obama A Communist Back In The Day

Former Bush spokes-liar lies about who sank the public option in the Affordable Care Act, while doing what they always do with Democrats, which is accusing them of being Socialists, or Communists, or Marxists, or whatever meaningless insult they're lobbing at them on any give week.

Here's Ari Fleischer pretending they weren't being just as insulting to former President Obama when he was trying to pass the ACA as they're all being towards Kamala Harris now, and lying about who was responsible for getting rid of the public option during a segment on Fox's The Ingraham Angle this Sunday:

INGRAHAM: Well, it's no secret that Kamala is trying to rebrand herself as Obama 2 .0.

She's brought on multiple former Obama aides to run her campaign. She's even trying to, you know, kind of mimic his hope and change campaign with joy and freedom. And now she even has the same sort of poster that he used in 2008.

I mean, come on, get some originality here. And it's no surprise that she's getting a lot of help from the media. Joining us now is Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary and Fox News contributor.

Ari, Obama and Kamala. They're just the same? Same appeal, same energy, same intellect, same everything?

FLEISCHER: Well, let's put it this way, Laura. Right now, Donald Trump is up in almost all the battleground states, according to the average of polls. If he's not up, it's a virtual tie.

You could not say that about Barack Obama when he first burst onto the scene in 2008. He was up in all of those states and kept them up. So, you know, I can understand that she wants to fasten herself to Obama's former rising star. And I think it will work for the liberal base of the Democratic Party, but it will not work beyond that.

INGRAHAM: Well, you can't buy by food. You can't pay your fuel bills this winter with the Obama vibes or poster. I mean, it's a totally different world today than it was in 2008.

2008, we just came off the economic crash, you know, all of the federal intervention that went along with it that, you know, some people still debating, but that was the deal.

We were coming off of that. McCain had to pause the campaign. Remember the pause of the campaign? And Obama kind of just came in and just swept it all up.

FLEISCHER: Well, you know, and even more fundamental than the fact that Donald Trump is doing better in these battleground states, Barack Obama was a centrist compared to Kamala Harris.

Barack Obama, when he was pushing for Obamacare, ruled out what they called a public option, just an option. Kamala Harris, of course, endorsed Medicare for all. Kamala Harris said, no private insurance. Let's just get rid of it all.

She is so far to the re-distributionist, liberal, far left of Barack Obama that that is going to be, and it should be if the Trump campaign does their job right, the issue that sinks her in this race.

Your clips earlier tonight, Laura, showing what she said about pharmaceuticals and how she's just going to go in and snatch people's patents and set prices for people who don't behave the way she wants them to behave in the free market.

Barack Obama was never for those things. Isn't this amazing how the Democratic Party has run so far to the left, and she is the personification of it.