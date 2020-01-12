Desperate Trump Calls Pelosi ‘Crazed Lunatic,’ Pretends He’d Love Witnesses He’s Blocking To Testify

Just like Donald Trump claimed he “would love” to release his tax returns if only he weren’t being audited (and is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to bar their release), he told a 100% credulous Laura Ingraham that he “would love” impeachment testimony from all the witnesses he’s blocking from testifying if only he didn’t care so much about executive privilege.

During his softball interview with Laura Ingraham Friday night, Trump said this, without a peep of challenge from Ingraham:

TRUMP: I would love everybody to testify. I like Mick [Mulvaney] to testify, I like Mike Pompeo to testify, I like Rick Perry to testify, I want everybody -- but there are things that you can’t do from the standpoint of executive privilege. You have to maintain that. So, we'll see where it all goes. But especially, a national security advisor [John Bolton] -- you can’t have him explaining all of your statements about national security concerning Russia, China, and North Korea -- everything -- we just can’t do that.

There’s a lot you can say about Laura Ingraham but stupid she ain’t. And it’s hard to believe she bought this BS. Yet she sat silent during this latest load of Trump manure. Apparently, she loves the smell.

She also had no problem with Trump attacking Pelosi with another load of BS.

TRUMP: I think for the good of the others. Look, Nancy Pelosi will go down as probably the least successful speaker of the House in the history of our nation. She has done nothing, the only thing she’s done is she finally got done one of the best trade deals our country has ever made to USMCA, that’s with Mexico and Canada -- but I did that. She doesn’t even know what it says -- she has no idea what it says. She was forced to do that -- you know why? She wouldn’t have done it, but she did nothing. So now she can say I signed something.

↓ Story continues below ↓ She is obsessed with impeachment, she has done nothing. She is going to go down as one of the worst speakers in the history of our country. Now, in all fairness, she’s hurting our country. She’s very bad for our country. And she’s become a crazed lunatic. But she will go down as I think maybe the worst speaker in the history of our country. … And she will be overthrown pretty soon because she’s doing very little and the people are tired of it. And she’s controlled by the radical left. She’s controlled by AOC, she’s controlled by this Tlaib -- that's another great one -- and she’s controlled by Omar.

Whatever else you think of Pelosi, she is one of the most powerful speakers in history. Furthermore, House Democrats have passed many significant bills stalled in the Senate. In May, when Trump also whined about Democrats getting nothing done, the House had already passed 49 bills.

But Ingraham, who looked a third of the size of Trump (who looked like he was spilling out of his seat), didn’t think it necessary to tell viewers the truth.

In fact, Trump lied repeatedly through this interview, calling the Ukraine whistleblower “a fraud,” for example, when the key allegations have already been proven true. But Fox News, helped validate that particular lie with its lower-third banner:

And despite Trump’s claim to be happy in his job, he sounded anxious and anguished. Surely, Fox's ego massed helped him feel better.

You can sense anxiety oozing out of Trump above, from the January 10, 2020 The Ingraham Angle.

Published with permission from News Hounds.