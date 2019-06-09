Hannity Pretends He’s Not A Great Big Hypocrite Attacking Nancy Pelosi For Wanting Trump In Prison

Poor Sean “Lock her up!” Hannity is trying to hit back at his critics after getting shellacked for his sudden love for democratic tolerance – just in time to weaponize it against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi, you may recall, reportedly told Democrats – privately – that she wants to see Donald Trump in prison, not impeached.

Well, that seems to have triggered Trump’s Bedtime BFF Hannity almost as much as Glorious Leader, himself. On Thursday night, Hannity said:

[S]he wants a political opponent locked up in prison? That happens in banana republics -- beyond despicable behavior. And by the way, they would literally turn, in many ways, the USA into a country we no longer recognize.

Yes, this is the same Hannity who seems to get a woody every time he hears the “Lock her up!” chant about Hillary Clinton. In fact, he’s the same Hannity who helped Sebastian Gorka get a Fox News gig a few weeks after suggesting, on the Hannity show, that Clinton should be executed over the phony Uranium One “scandal.” That’s the same “scandal” that Hannity helped to cook up and that was completely debunked by Fox News’ own news division.

Oh, and that’s also the same Hannity who tried to frame Hillary Clinton as the mastermind for the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich, whom Hannity tried to frame as the leaker to WikiLeaks. Hannity has yet to retract that story, much less apologize for it.

Yeah, that Sean Hannity is trying to pretend he’s now the victim of fake news, which has dared to call out his hypocrisy. He sounded off to The Hill’s sycophantic reporter Joe Concha, who put the whole thing in a very Hannity-friendly context:

“As per usual the lazy and abusively biased media mob are lying to their ever shrinking audiences yet again," Hannity told The Hill in an email response. "Donald Trump committed no crime in spite of the bizarre conspiracy theories that have been told daily for over two years."

The staunch supporter of President Trump proceeded to broach Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, accusing her of committing multiple felonies regarding her handling of classified State Department information housed on a private server.

After credulously repeating Hannity’s accusations against Clinton, Concha then credulously quoted Hannity as saying, "Nancy Pelosi cannot identify a 'crime' committed by President Trump. She just wants a political opponent put in jail which would make us no better than any of the worlds dictatorships."

Concha – surprise! – didn’t go into it but there are plenty of Trump crimes Pelosi could identify. For starters, there are more than a thousand former federal prosecutors who have signed a statement saying that Trump committed obstruction of justice. Fox News’ own senior judicial analyst, Andrew Napolitano, agrees. He even took it a step further and called Trump’s behavior impeachable.

But what would they know compared to Hannity? Late last month, college dropout Hannity displayed his astounding legal mind when he asserted about former FBI chief Robert Mueller, "Mueller 'doesn't know the law; he's basically full of crap."

There are other Trump crimes, too. Michael Cohen implicated him in at least 11 felonies. Trump is also being investigated for inaugural overcharges, New York tax fraud and Trump Foundation fraud. I'm not even sure if that's a complete list.

But go ahead and whine, Seanie-Pooh. Just don’t expect any of us to let up.

Watch Hannity attack Pelosi above, from the June 6, 2019 Hannity. Below is a mashup showing just what a “lock her up” hypocrite he is via Media Matters.

Published with permission from News Hounds.